Birmingham City will be looking to secure more signings before they kick off their season against Swansea City.

Already making moves in the transfer market, there's still plenty for them to do considering the number of players that have left St Andrew's this summer, with players being released and others returning to their respective parent clubs.

Thankfully, they still have plenty of time to make their mark in the market, but there are only a matter of weeks to go until the start of the season and Blues will surely want as many additions as possible through the door before then.

Why would a win against Swansea City be so important?

Swansea aren't exactly the finished package yet, with Michael Duff needing to make tweaks to his squad, but John Eustace's side will want to get off to the best possible start to the campaign.

Although a win against the Swans wouldn't be seen as vital by some Birmingham fans considering they are in South Wales for that tie, with Blues needing to focus on making St Andrew's a fortress, a victory in South Wales would be a real statement of intent.

The Midlands side will be desperate to build on a reasonably promising 2022/23 season - and a win against Duff's side could set the tone for the next of the new campaign.

Which Birmingham City players are pretty much guaranteed to start against Swansea City?

John Ruddy

Although Neil Etheridge is a very decent stopper, Ruddy started against Solihull Moors recently and was Birmingham's number-one keeper last season.

And it would be difficult to see this changing anytime soon - because the ex-Norwich City man has rarely let Eustace down and you feel it would take a few errors from Ruddy for Birmingham's boss to consider dropping him.

The 36-year-old has been an extremely reliable and stable figure in the goalkeeping department - and that's exactly what Birmingham need in their quest to finish well away from the relegation zone next term.

If an offer comes in for Etheridge, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move on considering his high salary, so it would be difficult to see the Philippines international returning to the starting lineup anytime soon.

Kevin Long

At the time of writing, Birmingham are lacking in central defenders following the departures of Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin (who could operate there), George Friend, Auston Trusty and Dion Sanderson.

Although they will definitely strengthen this area before the window closes, Long seems like a sensible figure to keep in the first 11.

Putting three new signings or two new signings and an inexperienced Nico Gordon into the starting lineup on the opening day probably isn't a good idea if they go with a back three.

And the former Burnley man could be a valuable and experienced voice at the back, with the fact he's been at Blues since the start of the year allowing him to be a calming influence, having already become accustomed to life at the Midlands club.

Ethan Laird

Both Colin and Jordan Graham have left the club, leaving Blues with few options on the right-hand side.

New signing Laird has come to the rescue though - and he seems nailed-on for a starting spot in South Wales against his former side.

You feel he wouldn't have come to St Andrew's if he wasn't going to be guaranteed a regular place in the starting 11 and as someone who can operate both as a full-back and a wing-back, he could be a suitable option regardless of which formation Eustace plays.

With the player having plenty of EFL experience under his belt, Eustace shouldn't be scared to put the right-back in the starting lineup.