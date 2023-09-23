Highlights Key takeaways:

Birmingham City have managed to build an excellent team, with their 2023 summer transfer business playing a huge part in that.

Previously heavily reliant on loanees, they used the revenue generated from various sources in the summer to bring in several permanent additions and that will only help them in the future.

Not only has it allowed John Eustace to build for the long term but they can sell quite a few of their first-teamers now if they need to cash in to continue abiding by the EFL's financial rules.

The consequence of bringing in these permanent additions means there will probably be speculation about the future of more of their players because they don't often need to worry about the future of their loanees unless they're at risk of being recalled.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

And there are a few Birmingham players that already look like they could be set to be the subject of much speculation this winter. We have listed three players who fit into that category below...

Neil Etheridge

Etheridge may not have been too heavily linked with a move away from Blues during the summer transfer window, but he was linked with Stoke City and Huddersfield Town earlier this year.

With John Ruddy remaining at St Andrew's, Etheridge's game time could be limited and this isn't ideal for a shot-stopper who should arguably be starting every week at this level.

His deal expires next summer so Birmingham wouldn't be able to generate too much in terms of sale but if they can get his wage off the books and bring in a cheaper alternative, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave.

It would be difficult to see Eustace's side letting him go without bringing in a replacement though.

Jordan James

19-year-old James is already a senior international for Wales but hasn't been a regular starter at St Andrew's this term.

And with Blues being willing to cash in on younger players before, most notably the Bellingham brothers with Jobe being sold to Sunderland in the summer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the teenager leave in January.

Yesterday, Alan Nixon reported that Blackburn Rovers and Serie A side Lecce are keen on the midfielder, though whether the former actually make a move for him could depend on whether Adam Wharton stays or goes.

Lecce, on the other hand, could potentially move for James regardless of departures and had an interest in him in the summer. The fact they watched him in action for Wales on international duty shows how serious their interest is in him.

George Hall

Hall is another very promising player and in a big boost for the Midlands side, he put pen to paper on a contract extension earlier this month to extend his stay until 2026.

Despite this extension, he could easily attract interest from other clubs considering his talent and he has been linked with a move away from St Andrew's in the past, with Liverpool previously believed to have been interested in him.

But he needs to get over his injury troubles and stay fit if he wants to continue developing and attracting interest from elsewhere.

He also needs to secure a decent amount of game time and you would back him to get that considering Eustace has been willing to give him chances in the past.