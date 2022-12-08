The 3 big dilemmas Paul Ince faces as Reading get back to Championship action this weekend against Coventry City

The full Championship schedule returns after around a month this weekend, with Reading set to host Coventry City at the Select Leasing Car Stadium on Saturday.

Many tipped the Royals for relegation in 2022/23 but they have exceeded expectations so far and their 2-1 win against Hull City ahead of the World Cup break leaves them 13th – just two points outside the play-off places.

They host a Coventry side that had built up a head of steam before the hiatus, winning four on the bounce to climb to 12th, and will know they could be in for a tough afternoon.

Ahead of the return of Championship action, we’ve highlighted the three big dilemmas facing Paul Ince…

How to keep Viktor Gyokeres quiet

Ince has been talking up Sky Blues frontman Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the game, labelling the Swede one of the best strikers in England, and will know that keeping the 24-year-old quiet could be key to getting the victory.

That’s not been easy to do this season, however, as Gyokeres is the joint-top scorer in the Championship with nine goals in his 19 appearances.

The Coventry forward bagged four goals in his last three games before the World Cup break and should be fully recharged ahead of Saturday so it’s up to Ince to ensure his side have a plan to deal with him.

Whether to match up Coventry or stay with a back four

The Reading boss has not been afraid to shift between different formations this term and that means he faces a dilemma ahead of this weekend – whether to match up with the Sky Blues or stay with a back four.

The Royals played a back four in their 2-1 win over Hull in their last Championship game, which ended a four-match losing run, and Ince will naturally be tempted not to change things given their success in that game.

But the Tigers set up with a back four as well and with Mark Robins expected to play the 3-4-3/3-5-2 system that he favours, the hosts could try to match them up and go with a back three themselves.

Both have their advantages and disadvantages, which leaves Ince with a real dilemma.

Whether or not to include the Royals’ World Cup representatives

Reading were well represented at the 2022 World Cup but with Junior Hoilett, Baba Rahman, and Mamadou Loum all now back from Qatar, Ince has a decision to make over whether to include them against Coventry.

A major tournament can take a lot out of players both physically and mentally so it might just be that they’re not quite in the right place to be considered.

Equally, the trio are all useful options to have – particularly against a Sky Blues side that looked so dangerous before the break.