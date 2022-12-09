The 3 big dilemmas Paul Hall faces as QPR get back to Championship action this weekend against Burnley

QPR return to Championship action this weekend with a stern test against league leaders Burnley.

The Clarets have been the pace setters in the second division, which gives Rangers a chance to earn a statement result on Sunday when the two teams meet.

QPR actually gained a place in the table last weekend despite not competing, rising above Millwall on goal difference to move into the play-off places.

But with the departure of Michael Beale during the World Cup break, this could prove a tricky test for interim manager Paul Hall.

Here we look at three dilemmas facing Hall as he prepares his side to take on Burnley this weekend…

Replacing Ilias Chair

Chair has been a key player in the team this season, featuring in all 21 fixtures in the league.

The Morocco international is currently in Qatar, with his team set to face Portugal on Saturday in the quarter-finals.

This will give Hall a huge decision in regards to his starting lineup, with a replacement option needed to make up for his attacking threat.

Chair has been one of the most productive creators in the Championship this season, and has set up the most amount of shots of any player, so will be a big loss to QPR.

Dealing with Burnley’s wide forwards

The Clarets will be without Anass Zaroury for the same reason Chair is absent this weekend, with the pair competing for Morocco.

But Burnley have a wealth of attacking options to rely upon and it is from that area that they will provide the most threat.

Handling the likes of Nathan Tella and Manuel Benson will prove a difficult challenge and could be where the game is decided.

Hall will need to emphasise the importance of dealing with this threat to his defence to stand a chance of gaining a good result this weekend.

Handling a lack of possession

QPR are used to having an average of 52 per cent of the ball this season, the seventh highest in the division.

However, Burnley lead the way with a total average of 63.3 per cent of possession, and they are likely to dominate the ball once again at Loftus Road on Sunday.

Providing a threat on the counter may prove an ideal strategy to get something from this game, which may alter how Hall intends to set up this side.

It would not come as a surprise to see the interim coach make a change in formation in order to combat this.