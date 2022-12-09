The 3 big dilemmas Nigel Pearson faces as Bristol City get back to Championship action this weekend against Rotherham United

Bristol City are back in Championship action on Saturday as they face Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The four-week World Cup break came at a good time for the Robins, who are winless since mid-October, and they’ll hope for an upturn in fortunes starting tomorrow.

Ahead of the trip to Rotherham, we’ve highlighted the three big dilemmas that Pearson faces…

Who starts at centre-back

Tomas Kalas is still missing but with Kal Naismith likely to be back fit, the City boss faces an interesting dilemma when it comes to his back three.

The Robins’ form has dropped off in Naismith’s absence but Pearson won’t want to risk rushing him back too soon and causing a setback.

Rob Atkinson will be available as well but Cam Pring was hugely impressive just before the World Cup break and does not deserve to be dropped.

For once, Pearson has a good selection dilemma at the back.

Where to play Alex Scott

The City manager has once again tipped rising star Alex Scott for England one day but the focus in the short term has to be on how to get the best out of him tomorrow.

Scott has played in central midfield, attacking midfield, and on the right flank at points this term so can slot in wherever Pearson needs him to.

That means it’s tempting to build the XI and use him to fill a gap but the focus should be on where he can have the biggest impact.

How much to involve Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo is back after his World Cup exploits with Ghana but it remains to be seen how much involvement he will have against Rotherham.

While Semenyo was only used as a substitute out in Qatar, major tournaments can take their toll on a player physically and mentally.

As such, Pearson may feel he needs to manage the 22-year-old’s return to action in a City shirt carefully.

Nahki Wells and Tommy Conway are likely to start up top with Andi Weimann in the number 10 role so it may be that Semenyo is on the bench or not in the squad at all.