The 3 big dilemmas Kolo Toure faces as Wigan Athletic get back to Championship action this weekend against Millwall

Kolo Toure is preparing to take charge of his first Wigan Athletic game this weekend, as they travel to London to face Millwall.

Toure was appointed the new Latics manager last week after the Lancashire club parted company with Leam Richardson early in November after a poor run of results.

The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers, but this is his first role in management.

This is the Latics’ first game in four weeks due to the World Cup, and Toure will be hoping his side can continue where they left off in November.

Wigan didn’t let having no manager affect their performance, as they beat Blackpool 2-1 before the break. Three points that saw Wigan just in the relegation places on goal difference with a total of 23 points.

Millwall will be a stern test for Toure and his new side as the London side look to react to their 3-0 defeat to Sunderland last weekend.

Here we look at three dilemmas facing Toure as he prepares his side to take on Millwall this weekend…

Retain a back three

Under Richardson, Wigan deployed a back three on most occasions, and as Toure prepares to take charge of his first game as a manager, it will be interesting to see which route the Ivorian goes down.

While as a coach under Rodgers, Toure has been part of a coaching set up that has also used a back three; however, on most occasions, Rodgers has been comfortable playing a back four, and it will now be whether Toure goes with what he’s known for at Leicester or he continues what Wigan have been doing this season.

Last time out, the Latics went with Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Jack Whatmough, and Curtis Tilt, and considering they picked up all three points, there is a chance Toure could go with it again this weekend.

Handling Millwall’s Zian Flemming

Toure’s first game will see him come up against attacker Zian Flemming, a player who has managed eight goals in 18 appearances.

The 24-year-old has adapted to English football no problem, becoming one of Gary Rowett’s key players and someone who has helped replace the goals that the club has lost from Jed Wallace leaving the club.

The Dutchman has had a 31% participation in Millwall’s goals this season, and Rowett has previously stated this week that he wants his other players to step up and take the burden of Flemming.

However, Toure will have done his homework at Millwall and will be aware that Flemming is a key player for them, and he will be hoping that his defence can keep him quiet this Saturday.

Keep two upfront

In Wigan’s formation this season, they have deployed a 3-5-2, meaning the Latics have played with two strikers at the top end of the pitch.

As well as looking at the back, Toure may have to weigh up whether he wants to remain playing with two strikers or he looks to solid the team’s midfield up more, to try and stop leaking goals.

During the break, Rob Kelly confirmed that Will Keane and Nathan Broadhead were injured after they missed the 2-1 victory over Blackpool.

With the availability of these two key players unknown, this decision might be best made with them playing or not. Last time out it was Charlie Wyke and Callum Lang who lead the line, but if either one of these players are back then it is likely one if not both will come into the starting XI.