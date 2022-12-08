The 3 big dilemmas Jon Dahl Tomasson faces as Blackburn Rovers get back to Championship action this weekend against Preston North End

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping they can continue their push for promotion this season as they look to kickstart their second half of the season against Preston on Saturday.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side will have had plenty of time to digest their heavy defeat to local rivals Burnley before the World Cup break and will no doubt be looking to put it right against Preston.

It’s another Lancashire derby which adds another interesting facet to the game but with plenty of time to continue working with his team, Tomasson will be hoping he can build on their impressive results from the first half of the season.

Here, we look at three big dilemmas Tomasson faces as Rovers restart the Championship season on Saturday against rivals Preston.

Championship is back! How much can you remember about Blackburn Rovers’ season so far

1 of 22 Who scored Blackburn's first goal of the 2022/23 season? Tyrhys Dolan Sam Gallagher Ben Brereton Diaz Lewis Travis

Does he continue his possession first game plan?

We’ve seen Tomasson adopt a possession-first style which has proven to be a positive for Rovers this season.

The club sit third and have won the most games in the Championship this season but it unravelled against Burnley in the final game before the World Cup break.

Burnley pressed Rovers high into their defensive third, with Tomasson’s side persisting with playing it out from the back, rather than look for other avenues into the final third.

Rovers are at the beginning of their journey under Tomasson and the style of play will be a constant transition, but the Burnley game did highlight the need to adapt their game when under the cosh.

This may prompt Tomasson to be more pragmatic in his approach with this young Rovers side as they look to build a bright future.

Does he bring Bradley Dack into the fold?

Dack’s future at Rovers has been subject to heavy speculation with a move touted for January. However, Blackburn in games miss a spark in their team with Dack being able to produce moments of magic.

He hasn’t been the same player since his return from his latest ACL injury, but he hasn’t had a consistent run of games either. He might not suit a higher pressing model that Rovers are trying to approach games with, but in the final third he can be the missing spark.

Rovers are yet to overturn a lead this season and have lost every game they’ve gone behind in. Dack could be the spark needed to give Rovers the edge in certain fixtures.

Does he give Tyrhys Dolan a run of games?

Dolan has been a squad player this season for Rovers and has perhaps gone through the motions when it comes to form.

However, coming up against his former club Preston, Dolan could be as hungry as ever to put a strong performance in against the side that let him go prior to joining Rovers.

That in turn could spark a run of good form Dolan who like Dack, needs a run of games in the team to get going. The 20-year-old has played in several positions so far this season but has still managed four assists despite starting just seven games.

Being given a run in the team could breath life into Dolan’s season which will only benefit Rovers in the long-term.