The 3 big dilemmas Carlos Corberan faces as West Brom get back to Championship action on against Sunderland

West Brom are back in action on Monday night as they look to maintain their fine form under Carlos Corberan.

Even though the Spaniard lost his first game in charge of Albion, they went on to win the next three ahead of the World Cup break and it’s fair to say Corberan gas transformed the club since his appointment.

However, the break will have halted that momentum, even if it has given the coach more chance to work with the players on the training pitch.

So, the focus will now be on the Black Cats and here we look at THREE dilemmas facing Corberan ahead of the game…

Does Daryl Dike start?

There was huge excitement around the American when he joined in January but his career hasn’t got going due to a series of injuries.

But, he’s back fit now and is in contention to play. Even though Corberan has Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante, Dike is arguably the best all-round striker at the club if you go of his previous performances at other clubs.

It’s likely Corberan will ease the former Orlando City man back into things but he will be considering a start for the player.

Grady Diangana’s involvement

There was a hope that Corberan’s appointment could help Grady Diangana get back to his best after a frustrating period in his career. That hasn’t happened yet though and he was a sub in the win over Stoke last time out.

Nevertheless, the boss will have spent the past few weeks working with the player and Diangana will hope to have done enough to make the XI.

Like Dike, there is a feeling that the former West Ham man is one of the most talented individuals at the club and Corberan will want him to show that on the pitch.

How to approach the game

Finally, despite the optimism around the club, it’s important to remember Albion are still in the relegation zone so they need results!

Sunderland will offer a stern test and Corberan will have been working on a tactical plan to get a result.

As the away side, he may think sitting back and countering is the way to go, but it’s risky to concede possession to a side that boast some excellent technical players like the Black Cats do.

It will be interesting to see Albion’s game plan for this one.