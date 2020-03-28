The 3 best dribblers of Charlton’s according to Whoscored

The 2019/20 season has been a difficult one on and off the pitch for Charlton Athletic.

Not only have Lee Bowyer’s side struggled for form, leaving them in the bottom three with just nine matches to play, but a highly-publicised dispute between majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer and executive chairman Matt Southall has left fans concerned about the clubs financial future.

However, there have been a few promising performers on the pitch and with the way the current season will conclude still undecided, they could be spared from relegation.

Here, we look at the three best dribblers so far this season, according to WhoScored statistics.

3. Jonathan Leko

Leko impressed in spells for the Addicks in a range of different positions.

With five goals and four assists in the league, the 20-year-old clearly has plenty of potential, while his tally of 1.3 completed dribbles per match illustrate his influence. It was a shame he got the injury that he did.

2. Alfie Doughty

One of the club’s most consistent performers this season, the 20-year-old left-back has impressed with both his offensive and defensive work.

A goal, three assists and 1.4 completed dribbles per match is certainly an impressive tally for the youngster and his development this season should give fans real heart.

1. Conor Gallagher

The Chelsea loanee was outstanding during the first half of this season, bagging six goals and two assists for the Addicks.

His tally of 1.4 completed dribbles per match was also the best in the side, but he opted to end his spell in January and move to Swansea City.