The 3 best dribblers at Swansea City according to Whoscored

The 2019/20 season has been full of promise for Swansea City, with the club responding well to the several losses over the summer.

Boss Graham Potter left to take over the managerial role at Brighton & Hove Albion, while Oli McBurnie and Daniel James were sold to Sheffield United and Manchester United respectively.

However, rookie boss Steve Cooper saw the team get off to an impressive start and with 37 matches played, the Swans sit three points adrift of the playoffs in 11th.

With the football season suspended for the foreseeable future, we have looked back at the club’s best three dribblers so far this season according to WhoScored statistics.

3. Bersant Celina

Sidelined in recent weeks following the arrival of Conor Gallagher on loan, Celina remains a talented player that can control matches when at his best.

With 1.5 completed dribbles per match on average he has been dangerous to opposition defences this season, but with just two goals and two assists from 30 appearances, he will be disappointed in his output so far.

2. Andre Ayew

The 30-year-old is in his second spell at the club and has impressed this season, often leading the line on his own.

With 12 goals and five assists so far, he has been central to the Swans attacking play, while his 1.8 completed dribbles per match suggest he has not lost his take-on ability in the latter years of his career.

1. Kristoffer Peterson

A player that Cooper knew from his time with the Liverpool academy, the 25-year-old Sweden international might be a surprise player at the top of this list given he never really nailed a place down with the side.

With 2.3 completed dribbles per match, he is clearly a talent, but is now on loan with FC Utrecht in the Netherlands until the end of the season and it remains to be seen what the Swans do with him.