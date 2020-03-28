The 3 best dribblers at Reading according to Whoscored

After a poor start to the season for Reading there have been some promising signs since Christmas.

Not only have the club climbed the table and drawn out a nine-point gap on the relegation zone, but they have also started to build a group of talent attacking players who should be even more influential when football returns.

In addition to Yakou Meite and John Swift, the arrival of Lucas Joao, George Puscas and Ovie Ejaria has been promising, while the emergence of Michael Olise has been a further bright spot.

With these players unlikely to return to action in the foreseeable future though, we have looked at the best three dribblers at the club this season according to WhoScored statistics.

3. John Swift

At the centre of almost everything positive for Reading this season, Swift has been outstanding in central midfield.

With 1.8 completed dribbles per match, five goals and 10 assists, he is a candidate for Championship player of the season and should be at the centre of a rebuild at the club over the next few seasons.

2. Andy Yiadom

Doing plenty of attacking damage from right-back, the 28-year-old has completed 2 dribbles per match on average this season.

With one goal and four assists, his attacking output has been invaluable for a team that has often struggled in front of goal.

1. Ovie Ejaria

In his second loan spell at the club from Liverpool, Ejaria has been an important player for Reading this season.

He will want to build on his three goals and four assists if he signs permanently in the summer, but his 3.2 completed dribbles per match place him as the most prolific dribbler in the division.