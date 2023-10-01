Barnsley were denied promotion from League One last season by the narrowest of margins, going down to their bitter South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

And following that, the Tykes ended up losing manager Michael Duff to Swansea City, which led to a fresh appointment being made in the form of Neill Collins.

After 10 matches this season, the Tykes have accumulated 16 points but they are struggling for consistently currently, which may happen when some key players were sold over the summer.

Barnsley - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Liam Kitching Coventry City Permanent (fee involved) Mads Andersen Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Brad Collins Coventry City Permanent (fee involved) Luke Thomas Bristol Rovers Permanent Clarke Oduor Bradford City Permanent Mamadou Obbi Oulare KSK Lierse Kem. Permanent Jasper Moon Burton Albion Permanent James Norwood Oldham Athletic Permanent Jamie Searle Forest Green Rovers Permanent Oli Shaw Motherwell Loan Andy Dallas Kilmarnock Loan Adam Hayton Worksop Loan Jordan Helliwell Without Club Permanent

The likes of Mads Andersen and Liam Kitching were cashed in on for significant sums, but is there a chance that more players could depart in the mid-season window in January 2024?

Let's look at THREE Tykes players who are probably most likely to leave halfway through the current campaign.

Devante Cole

Simply put, Barnsley are a selling club whilst they are in League One and if they get fair offers for their players then they are set to be cashed in on.

And their star man right now is Cole, who is having a superb start to the 2023-24 season in-front of goal with nine goals in 10 appearances in League One.

Having netted 15 times last season, it shouldn't be too long before the son of Andy Cole goes past that tally, and other clubs are watching with intent.

The likes of Middlesbrough and Stoke City are interested ahead of January, according to TEAMtalk, and with Cole's contract expiring in the summer of 2024, it could mean a decent offer is accepted.

Callum Styles

If Styles wants to continue playing regularly for Hungary, then he will probably need to be featuring at a higher level than League One.

The 23-year-old had interest from the likes of Watford over the summer after his loan stint with Millwall in 2022-23, but a move did not arise and for now, Styles remains at Oakwell.

Barnsley have security on Styles' contract as it lasts until 2025, but if a signifcant offer comes in January then some thought may need to be put into what the club want to do.

Matty Wolfe

Wolfe has been at Barnsley since he was a child and in the 2021-22 season he made 16 Championship appearances, having spent the first half of the campaign in the Danish second tier.

A knee injury suffered by the 23-year-old though in February has kept him out of action ever since, and he should be able to return to action before the year is out.

He will need regular minutes however and with stiff competition for places at Oakwell, it may be worth Wolfe going out on loan - or even leaving permanently with a contract that expires next year.