The 26-year-old who could be the surprise solution to Wayne Rooney’s Derby County woes: Opinion

Derby County are preparing for a big January transfer window.

Things have not gone to plan for the Rams so far this term as they continue to fight their way out of the Championship’s bottom three.

With the club’s takeover yet to be completed it means that the club are in an uncertain period as they prepare for the transfer market to reopen.

That lack of clarity over the ownership of the club – as well as the head coach’s role which is yet to be permanently decided – means that Derby could have their hands tied with regards to transfer activity.

Rectifying their attacking woes has to be a priority for the club next month.

The Rams have scored just 10 times in the league so far this season – a factor which has played a big part in the club’s struggles.

But with the chances of signing a new frontman likely to be complicated, the club may have the solution to their problems sat right under their noses.

Jack Marriott is a player who is going through a difficult period.

Since arriving at Pride Park in 2018 the striker has only really enjoyed one decent season for Derby – meaning that a lack of confidence has been an issue.

After being sent out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday this term the hope was that he would recapture the sort of lethal edge that convinced the Rams to make a move for him in the first place, but injuries have disrupted any chances of that happening.

But perhaps he can add a solution to Derby’s issue.

Wayne Rooney has brought a new lease of life to the Rams’ squad since taking charge of the club and perhaps he could do the same for Marriott if given the opportunity.

Goals have been hard to come by and it would certainly be worth looking at the 26-year-old as a potential option to solve that problem before entering the transfer market for what could be an expensive alternative.

Marriott still has a lot to offer at this level and Derby should do what they can to be the club who unlock that potential.