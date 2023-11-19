Highlights Wes Hoolahan is considered one of Norwich City's best players due to his instrumental role in helping the team achieve consecutive promotions from League 1 to the Premier League.

Irish midfielder Wes Hoolahan is widely regarded as one of Norwich City's greatest ever players after helping the Canaries gain two consecutive promotions that saw them go from League 1 to the Premier League between 2009 and 2011.

The attacking midfielder began his career at Shelbourne in his native Ireland before earning a move to British football when he joined Scottish outfit, Livingston in 2005.

After a spell at Livingston, Hoolahan made the move south in the summer of 2006 when he joined Blackpool on an initial season-long loan.

After the initial loan had finished, the Irishman signed a two-year deal with the Tangerines, much to the dismay of parent club Livingston, who refused to sign the documentation after accusing Blackpool of failing to honour the loan-payment conditions, according to the Irish Independent. After much controversy, FIFA ruled in favour of the Tangerines and Hoolahan was officially a Blackpool player.

During the 2007/08 Championship season with Blackpool, Hoolahan made 45 appearances, scoring 5 goals. This was enough to interest fellow Championship club, Norwich. He'd join the Canaries on a three-year deal in a player-plus-cash deal which saw the Canaries' second choice goalkeeper Matt Gilks go to Bloomfield Road and the Tangerines receive a fee of £250,000, according to ITV.

How did Wes Hoolahan perform at Norwich City?

Hoolahan struggled with injuries during his first season in East Anglia, missing the last part of the 2008/09 season as the Canaries were relegated to League 1.

The following year, the Irish man came into his own, playing higher up the pitch behind the striker. Hoolahan had great success in this role, scoring 13 goals as the Canaries lifted the League 1 title and were promoted at the first attempt. He'd continue his success the following season, as Norwich made it two consecutives promotions and Hoolahan got double figures in league goals once again.

Despite the step-up to the Premier League, the ex-Blackpool man continued to perform well, scoring Norwich's first Premier League goal of the campaign in their opening day 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic. Hoolahan was given the captain's armband that season, leading to the side to a respectable 12th place finish in the league.

Norwich and Hoolahan would enjoy another successful campaign during the 2012/13 season, which saw them finish in 11th place. However, Hoolahan would only feature 16 times during the 2013/14 campaign and the Canaries would be condemned to relegation after finishing 18th.

Despite relegation, the midfielder signed a new deal at the club and helped the side bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt, scoring four goals in 36 league appearances.

However, it was just the one season in the Premier League for Norwich on this occasion. The Carrow Road outfit finished 19th and despite Hoolahan's four goals, it wasn't enough to keep the side in the division.

The Irishman would enjoy two more seasons of Championship football at the Canaries, scoring 7 times in 33 games during the 2016/17 season before just once in 29 games during his final season at Carrow Road in 2017/18.

His final goal for the club came in his last ever home appearance, scoring and assisting in their 2-1 win over Leeds United in April 2018.

Where did Wes Hoolahan go after leaving Norwich City?

36-year-old Hoolahan signed a short-term deal with Championship side West Brom for the 2018/19 season. He made just 10 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Baggies and was released at the end of the season.

He'd then go on to join Australian side Newcastle Jets on a one-year deal, but a serious injury meant he didn't have the impact he'd have wished after missing a large chunk of the season before the Covid pandemic curtailed the season.

At 38, he made an unlikely return to English football when he signed for then League Two side, Cambridge United. He enjoyed a fantastic season, playing 36 games and recording 7 goals and 9 assists as the U's were promoted to League 1 and Hoolahan was named in the League 2 team of the season.

He'd sign a one-year extension with the club that summer, meaning he was a League 1 player at 39-years-old. He'd play 30 games in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, finishing with 1 goal and 8 assists as the U's finished 14th in the league. He played his last game of professional football on the 30th April 2022, just less than a month shy of his 40th birthday.