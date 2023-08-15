Highlights Wrexham has the lowest squad value in League Two, but new reinforcements could potentially improve their ranking as the season progresses.

Notts County has a higher squad value than Wrexham and their success in the EFL relies on the goalscoring abilities of players like David McGoldrick.

Stockport County, boasting the highest squad value in the league, has high expectations for the season after narrowly missing out on promotion last year, with loanee Louie Barry from Aston Villa as their highest-valued player.

The 2023/24 Sky Bet League Two campaign promises to be an absolute epic watch for those EFL lovers out there.

Last season's campaign was obviously extremely watchable, but embarking on 2023/24 there are so many stories waiting to unfold.

Wrexham and Notts County are back in the EFL after record-breaking seasons in the National League, whilst MK Dons, Forest Green Rovers, Accrington Stanley and Morecambe all offer their own intrigue.

Add to that the likes of Stockport County and Bradford City - amongst others - looking to compete at the sharp end of the division and it looks like a terrific division.

With a mix of 'big' clubs in the division alongside those 'minnows' that punch above their weight, we thought it the perfect opportunity to rank each club (24 - 1) and their squad value, as per transfermarkt.

24 Wrexham AFC, £734,567

This rating does not equal an increase in player valuations for a club, despite the amount that their celebrity owners would like to be the case. Wrexham are currently operating with the lowest-value club in all of League Two, trailing the next-lowest by over £200,000.

The club is now an international sensation and its new supporters are under the impression that Wrexham should get promoted after this season. Reinforcements ought to be coming and Wrexham could see their spot rise on this list as the season continues.

23 Notts County, £978,917

The fellow-newboys in League Two, Notts County, have more value on their roster than Wrexham while maintaining a lower profile.

David McGoldrick and Dan Crowley are among the most valuable players on the Magpies’ roster, with the club’s hopes of pushing on in the EFL hinging on their ability to consistently put goals in the net.

22 Accrington Stanley, £2,252,221

One of the younger sides in League Two, Accrington Stanley are the lowest-valued club at this level that still holds a seven-figure squad valuation. Liam Coyle and Tommy Leigh, both of whom have yet to turn 24, are the highest-valued players at the club at this venture of the campaign.

21 Barrow AFC, £2,382,191

Barrow’s squad value has been immensely boosted through the transfer market, with 40% of their highest-valued players joining the club in the recent months. Dean Campbell, on loan from Aberdeen, is the highest value player in the club, per transfermarkt.

20 Crawley Town, £2,581,429

Boasting a squad of 30 players, Crawley Town are an incredibly top-heavy squad that is looking to fulfill the desires of the club’s crypto-crazed owners.

Centre-forward Dom Telford leads a squad that includes newcomers Ronan Darcy and Liam Kelly that is trying to achieve promotion from the fourth tier for the first time in nearly a decade.

19 Harrogate Town, £2,685,363

The Sulphurites are tied with Morecambe FC for the smallest squad in the fourth tier, per transfermarkt. Veteran Luke Armstrong leads the club in value and on the pitch, with newcomer Dean Cornelius proving incredibly valuable since joining Harrogate Town from Motherwell.

18 Newport County, £2,728,676

Newport County have now been in League Two for over a decade and are looking to find their way into the third tier once again. Omar Bogle leads a relatively young squad that has brought in many a reinforcement on loan from the top-tiers in Adam Lewis and Lewis Payne, both of whom have yet to celebrate their own 24th birthday.

17 Sutton United, £2,754,467

Boasting the second-oldest squad in League Two, per transfermarkt, Sutton United have brought in plenty of reinforcements to a squad that comfortably remained in the fourth tier after their first season in the EFL. Loanees Aidan O’Brien and D’Mani Mellor, from Shrewsbury Town and Wycombe Wanderers, respectively, are the two highest-value players at Gander Green Lane.

16 Walsall FC, £3,074,955

The Saddlers continue to play League Two football and have brought in a high-value asset, Ross Tierney, from Motherwell on a season-long loan. Tierney and Issac Hutchinson are the highest-valued players in the squad for Walsall, with veteran centre back Donervon Daniels providing value on and off the pitch.

15 Tranmere Rovers, £3,144,295

Centre-back Jordan Turnbull leads Tranmere’s squad in value, per transfermarkt, with youngster Lee O’Connor right behind the defender on that list. The squad could still use an addition or two if Prenton Park would like to play host to League One football next season.

14 AFC Wimbledon, £3,231,256

With a solid combination of youth and veterans with leadership experience, The Dons have an incredibly talented squad for the fourth tier. Josh Davison and Ali Al-Hamadi, both under 24 years of age, are the two highest-valued players in the squad at Plough Lane, per transfermarkt.

13 Grimsby Town, £3,248,520

Grimsby Town are ladened with veterans, all of whom are looking to get their side into the third tier of English football. Newcomers Rekeil Pyke and Harvey Rodgers are among the most valuable players for the Mariners.

12 Morecambe FC, £3,370,908





Alongside Harrogate Town at the bottom of the league with a squad of 21 players, Morecambe FC have plenty of value from the youthful members of their roster. Teenager Tom Bloxham is a centre forward that is gaining traction nationwide and he leads the team’s valuation list, per transfermarkt.

11 Swindon Town, £3,421,850

Swindon Town are another League Two club that gets a lot of its squad value from its young players. Jacob Wakeling and Tyrese Shade are both attacking players and they lead the club’s valuation list, per transfermarkt.

10 Colchester United, £3,577,783

Colchester United are one of the more exciting clubs in the fourth tier, looking to get into League One as they near their ten-year anniversary in League Two. Junior Tchamadeu is one of the most valuable players at this level, per transfermarkt, and it is crucial that he plays well in order for the U’s to be successful.

9 Crewe Alexandra, £3,768,675

The youngest squad in the fourth tier of English football with an average age on the squad below 23 years of age, per transfermarkt, Crewe Alexandra is another squad that is full of talented youngsters.

8 Doncaster Rovers, £4,011,128

Kyle Hurst and James Maxwell are the two most valuable players for Doncaster Rovers, per transfermarkt, and each of them does not turn 22 until near the end of 2023. One of the larger squads in League Two, expectations are high for the 2023/24 season.

7 Mansfield Town, £4,053,813

The oldest squad in League Two, the Stags have now been playing in the fourth tier for over a decade and have done nothing to lower the squad age after adding EFL veteran Aden Flint a few weeks back.

6 Gillingham FC, £4,187,860

With a squad of 30 players, manager Neil Harris has brought in a veteran-filled squad to try and get his side out of League Two. Harris brought in a familiar face in former Millwall left wing-back Scott Malone after a pre-season trial with the club to reinforce his side’s backline.

5 Salford City, £4,330,997

Luke Bolton is one of the most valuable players in the entire fourth tier, per transfermarkt, and the right midfielder is expected to help this club compete for promotion. Callum Hendry, Elliot Watt and company are going to need to contribute greatly if this club looks to go beyond their results from 2022/23.