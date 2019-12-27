The 21 y/o who will be determined to step up following Huddersfield’s latest injury blow

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Player view’ series, this content strand is where we put ourselves in the shoes of a given player, and offer an opinion-based outlook on the perspective on the situation at hand…

Huddersfield Town’s three-game unbeaten run came to an end on Boxing Day as they were beaten 1-0 by fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

A first-half goal from teenage Boro defender Djed Spence was enough to separate the two sides and help Jonathan Woodgate’s men leapfrog the Terriers into 19th place.

Danny Cowley was forced to bring experienced midfielder Jonathan Hogg off in the 24th minute due to injury and his side’s control on the game looked to slip after he was replaced, with their opponents scoring the decisive goal 13 minutes later

Huddersfield remain four points above the drop zone but have two more Championship games, visits from Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, in the next five days and already have a somewhat depleted squad.

Cowley told Examiner Live after the game that Hogg had been withdrawn due to a hip injury and that at this point, they had to “wait and see” exactly how long he would be out for.

Given his importance to the side, having missed just one Championship game so far this season, you’d imagine that the Huddersfield boss will not want to risk rushing him back and then losing him for an extended period.

That leaves a huge hole that needs to be filled in the Terriers midfield and 21-year-old Lewis O’Brien will undoubtedly be determined to prove that he has what it takes to step up.

The Huddersfield academy product was impressive on-loan with Bradford City in League One last season and after making his debut at the start of the 2019/20 campaign has featured 15 times for the Terriers in total–playing mostly as an attacking midfielder or a left-back.

Hogg’s absence, while a blow for the side, gives him an opportunity to show that he has both the technical ability and the mindset to control games from central midfield for Huddersfield.

Cowley spoke after the game of the naivety of some of his younger players in comparison to Hogg, who has more than 300 professional games under his belt, and O’Brien needs to prove that he has the maturity to step up in the 31-year-old’s absence.

The Englishman was brought on to replace Hogg in central midfield on Thursday, a position that he played for the majority of last season, and one that he now has the opportunity to prove himself in for the Terriers.

It will take more discipline than attacking midfield but it gives him the opportunity to dictate play and will allow him to show Cowley just how good he can be.