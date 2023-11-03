Highlights Matty Phillips is a key player for West Bromwich Albion as they aim for promotion, with his experience and consistent performances proving crucial.

Phillips has started every Championship fixture this season and has contributed two goals and two assists, playing a vital role in the team's strong form.

Carlos Corberan should continue to utilize Phillips and value his football intelligence, as he remains a threat to defenders and can help West Brom secure a return to the Premier League.

Matty Phillips is a vital asset to West Bromwich Albion in their push for promotion.

The Baggies are on fine form, having lost just one of their last nine games which sees them sit fifth in the Championship table.

The race for play-offs after 14games is incredibly tight, but West Brom find themselves in a strong position.

If they wish to keep up this positive run, they will need to lean on their experienced star who has gone under the radar at The Hawthorns on occasion this season.

Phillips, who reportedly earns £20k-a-week at the Baggies, is into his 8th season at the club, and despite him turning 33 next year, he doesn't appear to have dropped his standards.

The 32-year-old has made 243 appearances for West Brom, scoring 30 goals and assisting 30 throughout his spell at the club.

Three of his campaigns at the club have been in the Premier League, where he featured regularly and was a crucial part of their first-team. His experience in the top flight is proving to be valuable for West Brom as they long for a return back to the Premier League.

How is Phillips getting on this season?

The experienced attacker has started every one of West Brom's Championship fixtures so far this season and has certainly played his part in their strong form as of late.

Phillips has grabbed two goals and two assists this campaign, with his latest goal contribution coming last Monday (30th of October) as he set up Brandon Thomas-Asante to make it 2-0.

With Phillips not being a regular name on the score sheet, he often goes under the radar, but his performances this season have been vital at times.

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has typically opted for a three-at-the-back formation this season, with Phillips mostly playing in the left-midfield role. His intelligence and experience has been absolutely crucial in the side's push for the play-offs so far.

On the opening day of the season, the Baggies travelled to Blackburn Rovers and despite losing 2-1, it was Matty Phillips who got the goal for the visitors.

Then, at the end of September, the 32-year-old put on a tremendous display in a 4-0 away victory over Preston North End, getting himself a goal and assist to impress the West Brom faithful. WhoScored.com have rated Phillips an average of 6.93 across his 14 appearances this season, which ranks him third in terms of the best Baggies players behind only John Swift and Kyle Bartley.

Carlos Coberan must continue to utilise Phillips

Matty Phillips has had a wonderful career in the Football League, and despite being into his thirties, he remains a threat to defenders across the Championship.

His football intelligence is something that Coberan should value if he wishes to get this West Brom side promoted back to the top flight.

With over 30 games to be played in the Championship this season, West Bromwich Albion supporters can expect to see a lot more from Phillips, who quite frankly has aged like a fine wine on that left-hand side of the midfield.