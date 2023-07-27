The start of the new Championship campaign is now three weeks away and as always at this point in the year, the transfer window is moving at an exciting rate.

Of course, every club in the division will be striving to ensure that they enter the new season in stronger shape than they ended the 2022/23 campaign, however, this process is much easier said than done with the transfer window always managing to throw about surprises.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the summer plays out for second tier clubs, here, we take a look at the 2023/24 Championship line up and rank them using Transfermarkt's market value page...

So, here's the 2023/24 Championship sides in order of lowest financial value to highest:

24 Sheffield Wednesday - €8.05 million

Still in need of strengthening their squad, Sheffield Wednesday's current squad market value stands as the only seven-figure return.

23 Plymouth Argyle - €11.08 million

It is another newly-promoted club in Plymouth Argyle next up, with the Pilgrims making a positive start to the summer transfer window, following a fantastic campaign last time out where they amassed over 100 points.

22 Rotherham United - €16.50 million

Surviving the drop last time out, Rotherham United feature as the first club from last season's Championship on this list, however, they will be continuing to strengthen this summer.

21 Ipswich Town - €19.23 million

Ipswich Town possessed a Championship-level squad during their automatic promotion to the second tier last season and have made a positive start in bolstering options for the campaign ahead.

20 Huddersfield Town - €26.10 million

Opening up a bit of a gap here, and it is Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town next, with it set to be an interesting summer for the Terriers.

19 Millwall - €31.85 million

Next up is Millwall who narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last time out.

18 Stoke City - €32.60 million

Stoke City will be striving to breakaway from mid-table mediocrity and challenge for the play-offs next season and that will likely involve improving this market value as they continue to scan the markets for talent.

17 QPR - €32.75 million

Gareth Ainsworth has a big job on his hands at QPR next season and he will be eager to ensure that he gets this summer of recruitment spot on, which will likely involve a fair bit of business.

16 Birmingham City - €39.30 million

Birmingham City have had several exciting talents progress through the ranks in recent years and have generated some fairly sizeable fees in the process.

The Blues look like one of the busiest clubs in the division at present and could see this value continue to creep up.

15 Preston North End - €40.25 million

Preston North End will be ambitious about what next season could possibly hold and will be looking to strengthen their attacking options to ensure they are competitive.

Like Birmingham, it would be no surprise if the club's market valuation increases over the next few weeks.

14 Cardiff City - €41.40 million

Cardiff City are next up and with a high valuation compared to how last season played out, they will be hoping to avoid any kind of relegation scrap this time around.

13 Coventry City - €45.45 million

After tasting defeat in the play-off final last season, Coventry City will be eager to go one better this time around, with it being somewhat of a surprise to see their market value being this low.

12 Bristol City - €52.25 million

Possessing one of the most sought-after players in the Championship in Alex Scott, it is no surprise that the club's market valuation exceeds the €50 million mark.

11 Hull City - €54.05 million

Another club who possess several exciting young players who could generate rather sizeable fees if sold, Hull City have also used the foreign markets well in recent times.

10 Swansea City - €56.10 million

Swansea City have a strong Championship squad and have a few individuals whose departures would generate big fees, however, Michael Duff will be hoping to keep the current squad together for this upcoming second tier campaign.

9 West Brom - €56.55 million

West Brom are another example of an ambitious Championship club who have a whole host of players who could be sold for significant fees, with the Baggies looking to raise cash this summer.

8 Blackburn Rovers - €57.15 million

Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and will be eager to mount another push for the top-six spots during the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Rovers have several young talents who would naturally be valued very highly as it remains to be seen if interest and bids are made for their more saleable assets.

7 Sunderland - €57.55 million

Semedo will be playing his football at the Stadium of Light next season.

It is no real surprise to see Sunderland at the top-end of this list, given the way they have recruited over the last few windows.

They could be tempted to sell a couple of their more saleable assets this summer, with Premier League interest surfacing in a few members of the current squad at The Stadium of Light.

6 Middlesbrough - €59.30 million

Middlesbrough will hold high expectations for the 2023/24 campaign and have a very capable squad that certainly have the required abilities to win promotion.

Naturally, this translates across to having a high market value and are the highest ranked team who do not have parachute payments to play with.

5 Watford - €88.60 million

It proved to be a long and difficult season for Watford last time out, however, they still have several players within the squad who would command a big fee to depart.

You would expect the Hornets would have been even higher on the list if they still had Joao Pedro at the club.