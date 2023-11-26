Highlights Bernard Sun, a Chinese man, was signed by Birmingham City in 2019 but never played for the first team and only featured for the U23s.

Sun had a background in German and Spanish football before joining Birmingham City and expressed his excitement to play in England.

Sun left the club in 2021 without ever playing a first-team game and continued his career in lower-tier German football, leaving fans and observers wondering why he was signed in the first place.

It's fair to say that Bernard Sun will go down as one of Birmingham City's most obscure signings.

The Chinese man signed for the Blues in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer on a two-year deal. However, he'd never feature for the first-team and feature only for the U23's.

He trained with the club over the summer of 2019 and was subsequently offered a deal with the club under the management of Pep Clotet.

Who is Bernard Sun?

Sun was born in Beijing but moved to Koblenz in Germany with his family at seven-years-old.

He came through the ranks of German outfit Kaiserslautern before moving to fellow German outfit Eisbachtal. The Chinese youth international then moved to Spain where he played for Estudiantes de Mercia's second string outfit.

Sun was then subsequently loaned to Segunda División side Gimnastic de Tarragona in January 2019 and was said to be attracting the interest of Chinese Super League sides before moving to the West Midlands, according to Birmingham Mail.

On signing, he told Birmingham City's social media team, "I am very proud to be here and I wish I could have a great time.

"I try to give everything in training and on the pitch to help my teammates win the game and improve. I'm an attacking midfielder, I like to create and control the game.

"It's a very good level here, it's quite difficult to what I've played before, it's physical, and they play with a high tempo.

"Playing in England is a dream for everybody who plays football. To play in the Championship and even the Premier League would be my greatest achievement.

Sun's signing generated huge sceptism amongst Blues' fans as the club were Hong Kong-owned. His signing still baffles some supporters to this day, with Sun never kicking a ball for the first-team and playing a bit-part role with the club's U23 side.

What happened to Bernard Sun?

Sun departed St Andrew's in 2021 upon the expiration of his contract, and despite never playing a first-team game, he seemed a popular figure amongst teammates.

On departure, Sun said, "After two unfortunate seasons I will be leaving the club. I would like to thank all my teammates with whom I was on and off the pitch every day.

"All the best for the final game! A special thanks from the bottom of my heart goes to all fans, although I couldn’t fulfill your expectations.

"Your Sonny KRO."

On departure from Birmingham, Sun joined German outfit Türk Gükü Freidberg in the Hessenliga, the 5th tier of German football. He left the club in the summer of 2022 where he signed for FC Rot-Weib Koblenz in the Regionalliga Südwest, the 4th tier of German football.

It's fair to say that Sun's career since leaving St Andrew's has been underwhelming at best, only continuing to beg the question why on earth Birmingham City signed Sun in the first place.