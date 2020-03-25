The 2018 West Brom addition whose time at the Hawthorns is surely coming to an end: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand…

When West Bromwich Albion opted to appoint Slaven Bilic as their new manager last summer, expectations amongst the club’s supporters were understandably high.

Having achieved a great deal of success with West Ham United as well as Croatia’s national side in the past, the 51-year-old’s arrival at the Hawthorns certainly created a stir.

With promotion on the agenda following last season’s near-miss in the play-offs, Bilic opted to strengthen his squad by signing the likes of Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana, Semi Ajayi and Filip Krovinovic.

Whilst all four of these aforementioned players have gone on to thrive under the guidance of the Croatian during the current campaign, the same unfortunately cannot be said for Jonathan Bond.

Drafted in by the Baggies in 2018 following a relatively unsuccessful three-stint at Reading, the goalkeeper has struggled to make any sort of impression in recent months due to the form illustrated by his team-mate Sam Johnstone.

Limited to just four appearances in all competitions this season, Bond has yet to start a league game for West Brom during his time at the club.

Although the 26-year-old was signed as a backup option to Johnstone, it will be intriguing to see whether the Baggies opt to offer him a new contract when his existing deal expires in the summer.

Given that Bond has yet prove himself at Championship level, it could be argued that West Brom ought to cut ties with him if they secure a return to the Premier League later this year as there is no guarantee that he would able to cope in this division.

Furthermore, by drafting in a replacement who can provide sufficient competition for Johnstone, the Baggies could allow the shot-stopper to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

By joining a club who can guarantee him regular first-team football, Bond will have a great opportunity to revive a career which has unfortunately spiralled in the past few years.

Whereas he may not be able to continue playing in the Championship due to the fact that he has failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in this division, the shot-stopper could find solace in the lower leagues which have undoubtedly improved in terms of quality since the turn of the century.