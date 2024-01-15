Highlights Leeds United had a successful turnaround, going from financial troubles and relegation to the Championship to reaching the Premier League.

Leeds United have had a fairly successful last few years when you consider their modern history.

The Whites are former champions of England and were regularly competing in the Premier League until 2004 when financial troubles condemned them to relegation to the Championship.

In the coming years came three seasons in League One, and plenty of mid-table finishes and failed play-off pursuits in the second tier.

But they started to pick up towards the end of the 2010s, with the club reaching the play-off semi-finals in 2019, before reaching the promised land - the Premier League - the season after.

After three years they were relegated back to the second tier, but there was one man who was there from the failed play-off pursuits to the success of the Premier League, and back - Luke Ayling.

The 32-year-old started his career out at Arsenal, where he failed to make a senior appearance before leaving the club aged 18.

He spent the last two months of the 09/10 campaign on loan at Yeovil Town, before joining them permanently that summer after he left the Gunners at the end of his contract.

He would spend four years in Somerset, including achieving promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2013.

After a season which ended in immediate relegation back to the third tier, he then left the Glovers to join Bristol City, in League One at the time, for an undisclosed fee.

He had a very successful 14/15 campaign, winning League One and the EFL Trophy in his first season in Bristol.

With his contract only having one year left with the Robins in 2016, rumours came about of Ayling potentially departing Ashton Gate.

Knowing of his potential availability, Ayling’s former teammate, Kyle Bartley, recommended him to his manager Garry Monk over text. After Gaetano Berardi suffered an injury on the opening day of the season, Monk then signed Ayling. Bristol City agreed to let him join Leeds United for £200,000.

He would then go on to be a regular for Leeds for several years, helping them to win the Championship in 2020, achieving Premier League football for the first time in over 15 years.

He would stay as Leeds’ first-choice right-back for the majority of their three seasons in the top flight before he fell down the pecking order under current manager Daniel Farke.

Ayling departed this month for Middlesbrough on a loan deal until the end of the season, and it marks an end to his Leeds career.

Ayling was a top pro for Leeds - and made £200k look a bargain

Throughout his time at Leeds, Ayling was a top professional at the club.

He gave the club seven-and-a-half years of service and managed to overcome three long-term injuries in his time at the club and came back into the side like they never happened.

He went on to make over 250 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals.

Luke Aylling's appearances at Leeds per season (all competitions) Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 16 1 1 22/23 32 2 2 21/22 28 2 2 20/21 38 0 0 19/20 38 4 4 18/19 42 2 6 17/18 31 0 2 16/17 43 0 3

Among other things, he will always be remembered by Whites fans for his long hair and his goal celebrations. Some of his goals were screamers too, like his one at Old Trafford against Manchester United, and his long-range volley in a 5-4 win over Birmingham City in 2019.

He may not have been a flashy signing at the time, but he certainly turned out to be effective, and well worth the money Leeds paid for him.

Ayling is the definition of a modern Leeds hero, and that can never be forgotten.