In the summer of 2007, West Bromwich Albion were looking to build a squad to challenge for the automatic promotion places after losing the play-off final the season before against Derby County.

There was a reason for optimism among supporters as it was the first summer transfer window under Tony Mowbray, who joined the club in October of the previous campaign.

It was a busy window for the club as 14 players were signed with two going on to be club legends in James Morrison and Chris Brunt.

The summer arrivals were not all hits, there were some misses as well. One player who clearly falls into the latter category is Miguel Ângelo Karim Simões Fazenda, otherwise known as Tininho.

Why did West Brom sign Tininho?

The left-back, who was born in Mozambique, spent the start of his career in the lower divisions of Portugal before he joined Beira-Mar, who were in the top division of the country.

He spent three years there, playing 93 games in all competitions for the club, suffering the lows of relegation as well as the highs of promotion.

His form during his time at Beira-Mar was good enough for West Brom to offer him a trial at the club and he impressed, earning a two-year contract.

Supporters never got to see exactly why he was offered that deal, however, as he only went on to play one Championship game for the club, which was the first of the 07/08 season against Burnley.

He also managed to play two League Cup games against Peterborough United and Cardiff City but, failing to make a lasting impact, he was sent out on loan to Barnsley in the new year.

That was another unsuccessful period of time in England for him, as he only played four games for them before being completely left out of every squad for the remainder of the season.

Returning to The Hawthorns didn't help him turn his fortunes around either. He was released from his contract at West Brom a year after he joined the club - leaving fans mystified by the whole affair - and went back to Portugal to join top division side Belenenses.

Did Tininho find success after West Brom?

Unfortunately for him, he suffered relegation again in his first season at the club and ended up leaving after just one year to join Romanian giants Steau Bucharest.

He played four minutes of competitive action for them in a Europa League qualifier before getting sent to the reserves and then eventually getting his contract terminated.

The now 47-year-old returned to Portugal again and had spells with Leixões SC, Portimonense SC, Atlético, and then back at Portimonense SC, where he finished his career.

Overall, he never really found any club to settle at after stepping out of his comfort zone at West Brom.

Someone must've seen something in him but what that was remains something of a mystery to this day.