A lot of factors often determine what constitutes an excellent away day in the EFL.

The price of the ticket, how easy it is to get to the game, the home team and how near the pubs are to the stadium are just four of these factors!

Home games are often entertaining because many teams have a better chance of winning on their home patch, but an away day can be very rewarding when your team comes away with the three points.

And we have listed what we think are the 20 best away days in the EFL. Are any obvious trips missing from this list?

20 Bradford City

The Bantams have a big stadium for League Two and that's probably one reason why it stands out.

There's also a shopping park near it and plenty of restaurants, making this a particularly good away day.

19 Leicester City

Leicester have won the Premier League and FA Cup in the past decade and for that reason alone, a lot of fans will want to visit a stadium that witnessed so much success.

The atmosphere at the King Power Stadium can be special - and the home fans will have plenty to shout about if they get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

18 Hull City

Hull is a stadium that's often rated highly by away fans, even if it isn't the shortest journey for many EFL fans with the stadium in East Yorkshire.

However, there are plenty of places including restaurants and supermarkets by it.

17 Bristol Rovers

It's almost unfair to have Bristol City without having Rovers there too.

The Memorial Stadium is a nice ground and the atmosphere was nothing short of spectacular when Rovers beat Scunthorpe United 7-0 to secure promotion.

Scenes like the ones we saw that day need to be repeated in the future!

16 Charlton Athletic

Charlton are in an ideal location - and have given next month's opponents Reading more than 2,000 tickets for the game.

The Royals' fans won't have to walk too far to The Valley, with Charlton train station close by.

15 Leyton Orient

Orient are another side that benefit from being in the English capital, with plenty of football places nearby.

The ground is also a short walk from Leyton underground station.

14 Sheffield Wednesday

Hillsborough is an iconic stadium - and is worth visiting because it can be a very loud place to be.

However, some of the ticket prices are simply unacceptable and this is probably why the ground isn't higher up in this list.

13 Leeds United

With their loyal supporters behind them, Elland Road can be electric at times and the atmosphere is only likely to improve in the coming weeks, with results improving.

Leeds is also a very busy place, making this a good journey not just for the football, but for other activities too.

12 Coventry City

Coventry, along with Sunderland, make their way into this list because of the potential of their home atmosphere.

The Coventry Building Society Arena is rocking when the home fans are up for it and like Birmingham, it's accessible to many sides in the 72 considering it's in the Midlands.

11 Bristol City

A trip to Bristol will be appealing for many away supporters.

The city alone is worth making the trip for - but the atmosphere can be good in the stadium too and it was certainly good against Plymouth Argyle this month.

10 Preston North End

Deepdale is a ground that has plenty of character - and is definitely a good Lancashire away day to go to.

Receiving plenty of positive reviews from away supporters, with away sides often given good allocations, a trip to the Lilywhites' home turf should be on your list.

9 Cardiff City

An afternoon/evening at the Cardiff City Stadium followed by a night out in the Welsh capital is the stuff of dreams for some football supporters.

But this is a suitable away day for most fans, with the stadium a short walk away from Ninian Park station.

There are also a couple of fast food restaurants and supermarkets nearby, so no fan will have trouble getting refreshments.

8 Sunderland

The Stadium of Light has a near-50,000 capacity and the club is currently attracting plenty of home fans with the team doing well on the pitch.

The atmosphere alone is worth the trip - and the city centre isn't too far away from the ground either which is a bonus.

And the transport links are good too. It's a long journey for many EFL fans, but one worth making if you have the time and money.

7 Stockport County

Who could say no to a Manchester away day?

You may be visiting Edgeley Park and not the Etihad Stadium or Old Trafford, but Stockport's ground has real character and the fact there's a train station and some pubs and restaurants nearby is a real plus.

League One fans will be gutted they weren't promoted at the end of last season, apart from those who support Carlisle United!

6 Birmingham City

The good thing about St Andrew's is the fact that it's reachable for supporters of quite a few clubs in the 72.

There's also a McDonalds, a shopping park and a train station by the ground, with no shortage of supermarkets for those who want to stock up on drink and snacks before or after the game.

5 Southampton

St Mary's is a big stadium and certainly deserves to be on this list.

Southampton Central train station is near the ground which is good for those who aren't keen on walking far - and there's a hotel near it too for those who want to stay overnight.

There are also a respectable number of food and drink places near the arena.

4 Queens Park Rangers

Loftus Road is another great away day for similar reasons to Millwall.

Able to get there reasonably easily by public transport, it's a great old-fashioned ground that feels tight to the pitch.

Fans are often in the higher tier - but it's a good ground to do - especially now with QPR's home record in mind!

3 Portsmouth

It's well worth having a day on the south coast, especially with the home atmosphere at Fratton Park in mind!

Pompey may be in the third tier still, but the atmosphere is still good and it's definitely a good ground to visit as an away supporter.

There are food and drink places near, as well as a couple of train stations and the beach!

2 Millwall

Located in the English capital, The Den is probably the second best away day in the EFL.

Not only can away teams get a decent allocation, but there are plenty of pubs and food places in London, so fans can eat and drink before they come to the ground if they wish.

The home atmosphere is also hostile, which adds to the thrill of this away day. It's not one to be missed!

1 Blackpool

An away day by the beach takes Bloomfield Road to number one!

It's a long trip for those coming from the south - but supporters often choose to spend the whole weekend in the town and manage to enjoy themselves whilst they are there.

Bloomfield Road has a decent allocation for a third-tier club too, so this is certainly an away day to go to if you have the time.