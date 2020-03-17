The 2 worst moments of West Brom’s 2019/20 season

As the football world comes to a halt, West Brom are in a superb position in the Championship as they look to win promotion back to the top-flight.

With nine games remaining, Slaven Bilic’s men hold a six-point lead over third place Fulham, although they welcome the Cottagers to The Hawthorns before the end of the campaign.

Nevertheless, promotion seems highly likely but it hasn’t been all easy for the Baggies this season, who recently lost top spot to Leeds United.

Like every side that does go up, there have been some bumps along the way and here we look at Albion’s TWO worst moments of the season so far…

Losing to Stoke in January

Without a win in five league games, a home fixture against struggling Stoke City looked exactly what Bilic’s men needed to get back on track.

However, Tyrese Campbell scored an early opener and despite Albion dominating possession, they simply couldn’t create clear chances against the Potters. It ended 1-0 to the visitors and the Baggies wobble continued.

The recent defeat at home to Wigan

Another low point for Albion came recently, when they once again lost 1-0 to a struggling side – Wigan Athletic.

Again, it looked a home banker before the start but Bilic’s side failed to perform at their best and a strike from Sam Morsy was enough to secure an away win.

Whilst West Brom still hold a fairly comfortable lead over third place, the loss to the Latics was a setback and they could have gone into this enforced break with a healthier advantage.