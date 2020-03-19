The 2 worst moments of Tranmere Rovers’ 2019/20 season

Despite football being postponed until at least 30th April, there is still a lot of it to be played between now and the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season.

On Thursday, the FA announced that despite pushing the postponement back to 30th April, they are committed to seeing out proceeding of the 2019-2020 season.

Tranmere Rovers had been competing in League One this term for the first time since 2014 and despite finding themselves in the bottom three, they may be one club who feels the postponement has come at the wrong time.

After a run of 11 games without a win and seemingly heading back to League Two, Tranmere picked up nine points from their last three games before the postponement.

Rovers’ upturn in form saw Micky Mellon’s men climb to within three points of safety and they will hope they can resume this form once the season continues.

Other than recent results, Rovers have endured a difficult season back in the third-tier and here we take a look at the two worst moments of Tranmere’s 2019-2020 season…

A hammering in the cup

After a stunning victory over Watford in the third round of the FA Cup, Tranmere were handed the ultimate tie in the fourth round, at home to Manchester United.

Nearly 14,000 packed into Prenton Park on Sunday 26th January, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picking a strong Manchester United line-up including the likes of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, and Nemanja Matic.

Despite the initial euphoria, Rovers found themselves 3-0 down within 16 minutes with all feel-good atmosphere escaping the Tranmere fans with the half-time score at 5-0.

United added a sixth in the second half and given the nature of Rovers’ performance the tie will be looked back on as one of the worst moments of their season.

A heavy defeat on Wearside

Tranmere traveled to the Stadium of Light on 22nd October after rescuing a later point against Southend United in their previous match.

The feel-good factor of that late equaliser had all but gone by half time as Sunderland cruised into a three-goal lead.

Goals from Will Grigg and Luke O’Nien compounded Rovers’ misery on Wearside and would go on to win only two of their next 17 matches, following this hefty defeat.

Micky Mellon’s men have lost 18 league games so far this term and this horrific display on Wearside is certainly one of Rovers’ worst moments of the 2019-2020 season.