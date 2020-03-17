The 2 worst moments of Stoke City’s 2019/2020 season

Stoke City are looking much improved of late, following a disastrous start to the Championship season.

Seeing their side suffer relegation to England’s second flight in the summer of 2018, Stoke fans have had very little to celebrate since, finishing 16th in the Championship league standings last term.

With their first season behind them, optimism and expectation was high ahead of the current campaign, but the season began in poor fashion.

Welshman Nathan Jones was in charge at the start of the season and he ultimately failed, resulting in Michael O’Neill’s appointment in early November.

O’Neill has struggled for consistency since taking over, but a 5-1 win over Hull City prior to the season’s recent postponement has gone a long way into potentially ending the campaign on a high.

With the season heading into the final few months, we have taken a look at TWO moments Stoke fans will want to forget from this season…

Crawley Town produce a cup shock

Having been drawn away from home in the first round of the League Cup, Stoke faced fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic, relying on a single Sam Vokes goal to progress.

Vokes continued his scoring in the second round as they faced high flying Championship side Leeds United, eventually progressing via penalties.

With optimism high for a cup run, Stoke were knocked out by Crawley Town, who won on penalties and caused quite a shock in the competition.

Nathan Jones’ time in charge

The Welshman had a moderately good pre-season with Stoke, securing impressive wins over Tranmere Rovers, Wrexham and Lincoln – but when competitive football came round – things dramatically changed.

Eight defeats and two draws in their opening ten Championship games saw Stoke sit rock bottom, and fans at the Bet365 stadium were forced to wait until the end of October for Jones to secure back-to-back wins.

Despite those two improved performances against Swansea City and Fulham, Jones was sacked and replaced by Michael O’Neill.