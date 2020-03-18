The 2 worst moments of Sheffield Wednesday’s 2019/2020 season

The 2019/2020 season has been full of many highs and lows for Sheffield Wednesday with off the field issues taking centre stage at Hillsborough.

The Owls currently find themselves sat in 15th position in the Sky Bet Championship having accumulated 48 points from the 37 games so far this campaign. The Owls will cause no threat in the promotion picture and certainly look as if they won’t be troubling those in the bottom three any time in the regular season.

But Wednesday have been causing headlines off the pitch as they could face a major points deduction at the end of the season following the sale of Hillsborough to Chairman Dejphon Chansiri. This points deduction could have huge implications on what division Sheffield Wednesday could be playing their football in next season, with the possibility of the deduction growing by the week.

Here are the Wednesday’s TWO worst moments this campaign…

Sheffield Wednesday 0-5 Blackburn Rovers

No team wants to get beaten at home, especially if you are taking on a side who also have ambitions of reaching the end of season play-offs. Garry Monk’s side entertained a Blackburn side who had lost their two previous games away from home in the build up to the clash at Hillsborough, but Tony Mowbray’s side proved to be a different animal when they travelled to South Yorkshire.

Lewis Holtby grabbed a brace, Cameron Dawson put through his own net and with further goals from Darragh Lenihan and Sam Gallagher, the Owls had been comprehensively schooled in their own back garden. Wednesday had just a single shot on target in the 90 minutes and never looked like threatening Christian Walton in the Rovers net.

Lingering point deduction

As previously mentioned, the Owls could be facing a huge points deduction at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign following the sale of their ground to their chairman, according to Sky Sports. If Wednesday are found guilty of misconduct of the sale of Hillsborough, they could face a 21 point deduction from their tally at the end of the campaign, something that would throw up questions as to what division the Sheffield side will compete in next season.

The Owls are currently nine points ahead of Charlton Athletic who currently occupy the final place in the bottom three. A 21-point deduction at this stage of the season would see them drop to 27 points and to the foot of the table. Garry Monk and his side will be hoping to put a much more sizeable gap between themselves and the relegation zone between the restart of EFL action and the end of the campaign.