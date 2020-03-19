The 2 worst moments of Salford City’s 2019/2020 season

On the whole, Salford City have had an excellent debut season in the EFL, but it has not come without its obstacles.

Graham Alexander has guided his team to 10th place in Sky Bet League Two with the Ammies in no real danger of relegation as well as an eight-point swing in their favour required if they are to trouble those inside the play-off spots.

The EFL new boys have adapted well to life in League Two with the club having lofty ambitions under their current owners, the ‘Class of 92’. The Ammies have risen through the leagues in recent seasons with their latest promotion being the most significant as they beat AFC Fylde at Wembley to attain EFL status.

For all the good things that are going on at Salford City, the club have come across several barriers during their maiden campaign at this level. A season can never be full of highs with Salford and their supporters becoming accustomed to the unforgiving nature that is League Two.

Here are the TWO worst moments from their maiden season in League Two

Salford City 0-4 Forest Green Rovers

No supporter wants to their side shown up at their home ground but unfortunately for Ammies fans that is exactly what happened when Mark Cooper and his Forest Green side strolled into town back in September.

Rovers had been in the division for two seasons longer than Salford and were perhaps a little more prepared than Alexander’s side. They had experience of being in Salford’s shoes when they arrived in the EFL with lofty ambitions and knew what teams did to get the better of them.

Mathew Stevens got the ball rolling just three minutes up with Cooper’s side two up just before the 20-minute mark when Aaron Collins found the home net. Things would get worse before full-time as Ebou Adams fired home a third with just half an hour played. Salford didn’t have a response and fell four behind when Stevens got his second. A bad day at the office for Salford.

Adam Rooney’s departure

Adam Rooney has been a key member around the Salford City squad since his arrival at the club back in 2018. He was a marquee signing from Aberdeen and arrived in Manchester with a reputation of a player who could comfortably ply his trade a division, if not two, higher than the National League. The Irishman would go on to have a stellar campaign as he helped Salford attain EFL status by scoring 22 goals and being their main talisman.

Rooney started life in League Two exactly how he’d ended life in the National League, by putting the ball in the back of the net. He managed to score on nine occasions in all competitions in 38 appearances for the Ammies this season which leaves him as the club’s top scorer. However, Salford and Rooney parted ways earlier this month which saw him return to the National League with promotion chasing Solihull Moors.

The 31-year-old signed a deal with Moors until May of 2022 as he looks to add another impressive promotion onto his footballing CV. It’s certainly a frustrating blow for the Ammies though.