The 2 worst moments of Rotherham United’s 2019/20 season

Rotherham United’s season on the whole has been a very good one as they sit in the League One automatic promotion places with just ten games left to play.

Paul Warne’s side were licking the wounds of relegation from the Championship last term but arrived in League One at the start of the season with fresh optimism that they could keep up their yo-yo status for at least this season by clinching promotion back to the second tier.

They started the season as they meant to go on with a win away to Wimbledon setting them on the way to an expected title charge and promotion back to the Championship, but it hasn’t been exactly smooth-sailing along the way.

The Millers currently sit five points off the pace for top spot as Coventry City go from strength to strength at the summit, but they can still remain confident of keeping their place in the top two with a two-point gap to third-placed Oxford United.

As Rotherham (and every other club) wait patiently for football to return after the current crisis subsides, they will be reflecting on the season they have had, to date.

Here, we take a look at two of the worst moments from their season so far…

Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Rotherham

An early-season Yorkshire derby was penciled in at the Keepmoat Stadium between Darren Moore’s men and the Millers, with both sides showing early signs of pushing for promotion, albeit Doncaster’s hopes being short-lived.

Jake Hastie opened the scoring on the day when his deep free-kick travelled all the way in without a touch, but there were warning signs that the hosts would come back into this game, and they did that through veteran James Coppinger when a low cross found him at the edge of the box, following some poor defending.

The Millers might have settled for a point on the day, given the balance of chances, but they ended up with nothing in dramatic circumstances as the hosts were awarded an 88th-minute penalty, which was calmly slotted home by Ben Whiteman to give Doncaster all three points.

It might not mean an awful lot in the grand scheme of things now for both teams but it was a sickening early blow to lose to local rivals late on.

Rochdale 3-1 Millers

The most recent game in Rotherham’s pursuit of Championship football was a trip to Spotland to face Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale side, currently languishing in the lower-end of the table.

All signs were pointing towards the Millers adding to their points tally with a win but the very opposite happened as the hosts took advantage of some very poor defensive work, with Ian Henderson twice springing the defensive line to score, something that hasn’t been a regular occurrence for Warne’s back-line this season.

Matty Lund added a third for the Dale with a quarter of an hour to play to make sure of the victory and cement Coventry’s place at the top of the table as they won elsewhere.

There haven’t been many comprehensive defeats in League One for Warne and Rotherham, but this was one of them.

The mood will have certainly sunk around the New York Stadium heading into this lengthy absence from football, and their job now is to ensure they don’t dwell on the blow too much to keep their automatic promotion hopes on course.