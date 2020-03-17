The 2 worst moments of Nottingham Forest’s 2019/20 season

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a very good season so far and when the campaign does resume, they will fancy their chances of winning promotion.

Sitting in a play-off position with just nine games to go is a very unusual position for the Reds but Sabri Lamouchi has transformed the club since he took over and it appears as though Forest finally have the right man in charge.

Despite that, everything hasn’t gone smoothly for the East Midlands outfit in the past seven-and-a-half month and there have been times when the team have frustrated the fans.

Here we look at the TWO worst moments of the season so far for Forest…

The 1-0 defeat at home to Charlton

This has to be the real low point for Forest and it will still frustrate the fans thinking about it now.

Having beaten Leeds United on the Saturday in February, Forest were buzzing for this game and they looked as though they had a real shot at automatic promotion.

However, Lamouchi made a host of changes for the clash and it backfired, with the Addicks picking up all three points at the City Ground. Since then, Forest have continued to stutter and they trail the top two by ten points.

That Charlton game will be seen as a defining moment if the side remain in the Championship next season.

Losing 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday

In the context of the season this result is nowhere near as bad as the Charlton but it has to be the most embarrassing.

Forest went into the game against Garry Monk’s side as favourites but they endured a disastrous first half and incredibly trailed 4-0 going in at the break.

Whilst they battled on in the second half, when no goals were scored, it was a humiliating day for all connected to the club.