The 2 worst moments of Millwall’s 2019/2020 season

After testing start to the campaign, just six Championship defeats since October has seen Millwall go from just outside the relegation zone to on the fringes of the play-offs.

Two victories from their opening 10 league matches saw the back of club legend Neil Harris, but Millwall fans have had plenty to shout about since.

Gary Rowett has taken the Lions from 17th in the standings to 8th, and just two points adrift of the top-six after their emphatic recent victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

There hasn’t been many, but we look at TWO moments that Millwall fans will want to erase from their memories from this season….

Losing on penalties to Oxford United in the EFL Cup

Having received a rare away draw in the second-round of the Carabao Cup, Millwall travelled to League One outfit Oxford United and were looking to reach round three for just the second time in eight seasons.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s brace either side of the break – his first goals for the club – set Harris’ men on course to progress, but two U’s goals in the final moments, including a stoppage-time penalty from James Henry, sent the tie straight to spot-kicks.

Oxford were successful with their four penalties, and after Bodvarsson struck the crossbar and Shane Ferguson saw his tame effort saved by U’s goalkeeper Simon Eastwood, Millwall crashed out of the competition.

To make matters worse, the third-tier outfit were rewarded with a home game against West Ham United in the third-round.

The Barnsley defeat

Millwall went into their final game before Christmas on a seven-match unbeaten run against a Barnsley side that were sitting bottom of the Championship. What could possibly go wrong?

The Lions had lost five of their previous six meetings against the Tykes – a 2-0 success at Oakwell in March 2018 the exception – and were probably fearing the worst once more when Conor Chaplin put Barnsley in front just six minutes before the interval.

However, Aiden O’Brien’s 85th minute strike looked to have earned Rowett’s men a point on an extremely frustrating afternoon, but Patrick Schmidt had other ideas, heading home a last-gasp winner to earn Barnsley their first away victory of the campaign.