The 2 worst moments of Middlesbrough’s 2019/20 season

The gap in Middlesbrough’s fixture list offers the perfect time to stop and reflect on the season so far.

The Teessiders are currently well positioned to avoid relegation, but being just two points from the drop zone with nine games to go means that there’s work still to be done.

Many supporters will have been hoping to higher up the table but that just hasn’t looked viable at any point through the season.

Excluding a brief upturn at the end of 2019, Middlesbrough haven’t shown the kind of consistency that would see them push for the top half of the table and beyond.

With that in mind we’ve decided to look at the two worst moments of the Middlesbrough season so far.

Leeds United 4-0 Middlesbrough

It was Middlesbrough’s heaviest defeat of the season, but in truth it wasn’t the result that made this a bad day at the office.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side were ripped apart from the first minute and rarely looked like keeping the score down.

Losing heavily to a rival is not ideal, but what was worse was the look of the team that were on the pitch in the second period.

Injuries had started to bite and an XI which included the likes of Ben Liddle, Stephen Walker and Tyrone O’Neill emphasised the lack of offensive players in the first team squad.

Thankfully Middlesbrough were able to address this somewhat in the January window, but having such a thread-bare squad was a huge wake up call and will surely prompt the club to sign attacking recruits once the summer break rolls around.

Barnsley 1-0 Middlesbrough

We don’t have to travel back too far for as it was just under a month ago that the Teessiders lost against their relegation rivals.

As well as failing to get a shot on target, it was the Tykes who looked more threatening in front of goal and thus they got their rewards with a massive three points.

Losing against the strugglers was one thing, but to be completely played off the park was unforgivable – particularly recording just five half chances over the course of the game.

Not only was this three points dropped, it signalled the end of a crucial week for the club as they faced the Championship’s bottom three and left them with the shocking return of just one point from nine.

It was an afternoon where fans were faced with the stark reality of what faces them, and after picking up four points from a possible nine in the three games that followed, it suggests that perhaps things could be changing for the better at last.