The 2 worst moments of Leeds United’s 2019/2020 season

Leeds United have had an outstanding campaign as they look set to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Marcelo Bielsa has guided Leeds to the top of the Sky Bet Championship as they look to end their tenure outside of England’s top division. They currently sit a point clear of West Bromwich Albion and more importantly seven points clear of Fulham sat in third place, with the Cottagers still to visit Elland Road before the conclusion of the 2019/2020 season.

But it has not all been plain sailing for Leeds United so far this season with results starting to turn slightly sour after the turn of the year which suggested that Bielsa’s men were set to run out of steam for the run-in. Players were not performing to the standard that the Argentine expected during this patch of poor form with many supporters believing that they could drop back into the play-offs, a route that the club’s supporters want to avoid after last season.

With that in mind, here are Leeds United’s worst TWO moments of the season thus far…

Casilla racism charge

Kiko Casilla has been a huge part of the Leeds United side that have soared to the top of the Championship table, with the former Real Madrid man showing his quality on several occasions this far this campaign, but all of that quality was overshadowed by his comments towards Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.

The Leeds goalkeeper was banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racial abuse during their clash with the Addicks back in September.

With Casilla set to be sidelined for a while, it has given Illan Meslier an opportunity to stake his claim be Bielsa’s number one goalkeeper and the Frenchman has impressed during his short spell in between the sticks having kept back-to-back clean sheets against Hull City and Huddersfield Town, which have helped his side collect six vital points in the race for promotion.

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leeds United

This was a real six-pointer at the top end of the Championship table with Nottingham Forest looking to close the gap on Leeds United and take advantage of a Leeds side that had lost three out of their last four in the Championship. United came into the game on the back of a shock home defeat to relegation threatened Wigan Athletic, knowing that a defeat at the City Ground could see their hosts get to within a single point on them.

Sammy Ameobi put Forest ahead just after the half an hour mark when his driven shot beat Casilla at his near post. This gave Forest something to hold onto heading into the rest of the tie and they should have doubled their lead when Lewis Grabban fired at Casilla when it appeared to be harder for him to miss.

With Leeds pushing for an equaliser, they left themselves exposed at the back when Joe Lolley managed to steal the ball off Jack Harrison and he squared the ball to Tyler Walker, who tapped the ball home to wrap up the points for Forest.

Leeds have turned things back around since this meeting in early February, but it was still a grim evening for the Whites to look back on.