The 2 worst moments of Huddersfield Town’s 2019/20 season

Huddersfield Town’s return to the Championship hasn’t quite gone as they’d are threatened with their second relegation in as many seasons, following their Premier League exit last term.

The John Smith’s Stadium has seen an awful lot of positivity in the past few seasons, with promotion coming through the play-offs, along with a stunning win in the Premier League against Manchester United and draws away to Manchester City and Chelsea, but the times seem a lot more testing for the Terriers.

Heading into this campaign, they were still licking the wounds of a 16-point top-flight term and it was showing in the lack of confidence in the side, with Jan Siewert quickly dispatched from his managerial role, to be replaced by the eye-catching Danny Cowley from Lincoln City.

While the Cowley brothers haven’t managed to completely rid the club of their relegation fears, he has managed to stop the negativity from completely engulfing the squad, seeing them look a much more organised and Championship-suited outfit.

They currently sit just three points adrift of the relegation zone after a 2-0 defeat to Leeds United last time out, and they will be hoping that they can use the recent EFL postponement to regroup and take the last nine games to steer clear of the bottom three.

With their turbulent season hitting the run-in, we take a look at two of the worst moments in their season to date…

Huddersfield 2-5 Stoke City

New Year’s Day saw the Potters make the trip to West Yorkshire under the management of Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, looking to boost their own hopes of survival with a vital win.

The Terriers fell behind to Sam Vokes’ 15th-minute strike but managed to take the lead in the second half thanks to two goals in as many minutes from Steve Mounie and Danny Batth (own-goal) to turn the game on its head.

However, the away side managed to turn it on in the final half-hour or so with four goals from Nick Powell and Lee Gregory to run out rampant 5-2 winners at the John Smith’s.

There can be no arguments about the outcome as Stoke thoroughly deserved their three points on the balance of the game, but it was a sickening blow for the Terriers to lose so heavily to a side in the relegation scrap with them.

Huddersfield 0-3 Cardiff City

Spirits were high in the Huddersfield camp after a tidy 2-0 win over QPR last time out and they welcomed Cardiff City to the John Smith’s, looking to build some momentum.

This game gave a very different feeling from a Huddersfield persuasion as they actually managed to dominate proceedings with an awful lot of possession but little bite.

There haven’t been many games where Cowley’s men have been able to dominate games with more possession than their opponents but this was the case against Neil Harris’ Bluebirds, but they couldn’t make it count.

Despite controlling the early stages of the game, the visitors took the lead through a real moment of quality when Lee Tomlin slipped Josh Murphy in to dink the ball over Jonas Lossl in goal. Will Vaulks swiftly made it two in emphatic style from a corner and it was a real sucker-punch for the hosts who were wondering how they were two down after playing fairly well.

Callum Paterson added the gloss to a comprehensive scoreline when Huddersfield were definitely lamenting their lack of cutting-edge and creativity.

While it hasn’t completely plundered them into relegation panic, it sunk the mood an awful lot at Huddersfield, and even two wins from the last five haven’t lifted spirits.