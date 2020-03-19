The 2 worst moments of Fulham’s 2019/2020 season

Despite a poor run of recent results, Fulham remain heavily involved in the Championship promotion picture.

A 1-0 victory at Blackburn at the beginning of February saw Scott Parker’s men move level on points with second-placed Leeds United – with only goal difference keeping them below Marcelo Biesla’s side.

However, just two wins since then has seen the Cottagers slip seven points behind the Yorkshire outfit, leaving the play-offs their likely best route back into the Premier League.

We look at TWO moments that Fulham fans will want to forget this season…..

Humbled by Hull City

Fulham don’t lose often in the Championship, but when they do, they make them mighty forgetful, and this was would be no different.

Like the majority of their games, the Whites were fancied to return to winning ways after a disappointing goalless draw at Middlesbrough the previous week, but Parker’s side were humbled by the impressive Jared Bowen, who scored once and assisted another as the Tigers came away from Craven Cottage with a shock 3-0 victory.

Humiliation against Barnsley

Fulham went into their February meeting with Barnsley as overwhelming favourites and looked set to continue their six-match unbeaten run, but the Tykes ripped up the form book by producing one of the standout displays of the Championship campaign.

The visitors had only tasted victory once on the road in the league, but turned on the style and came away from west London with a 3-0 success. To make matters worse, ex-Whites striker Cauley Woodrow was at the forefront of the win, netting twice, either side of a Jacob Brown strike.

It was an afternoon to forget for goalkeeper Marek Rodak, who won’t look back on any of Barnsley’s goals with a great deal of pleasure.