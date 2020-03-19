The 2 worst moments of Doncaster Rovers’ 2019/20 season

Doncaster Rovers have managed to enjoy a largely successful season so far, with Darren Moore’s side managing to stabilise following some high-profile departures in the summer.



Rovers managed to secure crucial back-to-back wins against Wycombe Wanderers and MK Dons in their final two matches before the EFL suspension, which has seen them move to within five points of the play-off places and they are currently in 9th place in the table.

However, considering that Doncaster lost the likes of manager Grant McCann and the influential duo of Herbie Kane and John Marquis in the summer, it was always likely that Rovers were going to suffer some negative moments throughout the campaign, as they look to build on last season’s play-off finish.

Here then, we take a look at Doncaster’s TWO worst moments of the season…

The five-match winless run in League One

If Doncaster were to miss out on the play-offs this season, then Moore’s side could well look back to the period in the campaign where they failed to win in five league matches between November and the end of December, which saw them drop from the play-off places all the way down to 15th place in the league.

That run came just after they had managed to secure a resounding 7-1 win at Southend United, which had seen them move into the top six and suggest that they had the quality and confidence to go on a positive run of form and cement themselves as promotion contenders.

Rovers, though, went onto pick up just three points from a possible 15, which included defeats against AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers, and it is that sort of run of form which could ultimately cost them in their bid to get into the top six come the end of the campaign.

The 3-0 defeat at Oxford United

Doncaster have largely managed to be at least competitive in the majority of their matches in League One throughout the campaign, but one match which saw them comfortably swept aside was their 3-0 defeat at Oxford back October, which saw them deliver an uncharacteristically disjointed performance.

It was a game which saw them fail to register a single effort on target, which shows how poor they were in their ability to cause problems going forwards, while they also shipped three goals and could even have conceded more than that on what was a very difficult afternoon for them.

Moore’s side did manage to recover from that performance, but Doncaster could well look back on a result and performance like that at the end of the season and wonder what could have been, with Rovers needing all the points they can get between now and the end of the campaign.