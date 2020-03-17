The 2 worst moments of Derby County’s 2019/2020 season

With a standstill in football at the moment, we have taken a look at the two worst moments of Derby County’s season so far.

Derby fans had much to celebrate last season as former boss Frank Lampard guided them to the play-off final where they faced Aston Villa.

Losing out in the final, optimism did remain high amongst fans – who chose to look ahead to the new season.

Lampard left for the vacant manager’s job at Chelsea, whilst players like Harry Wilson and Mason Mount both returned to their parent clubs following successful and exciting loan spells at Pride Park.

Phillip Cocu was the man trusted to potentially gain Derby a new promotion place, but the first six months of the season proved tough.

Inconsistency and poor form saw the Rams sit just above the relegation zone, however, things have improved following the turn of 2020.

Looking back over Derby’s season, we have taken a look at the club’s TWO worst moments so far…

Two defeats to Nottingham Forest

Having got the better of their rivals in terms of league position last term, Derby fans were hoping the League Cup tie in August would provide them with further bragging rights.

A dismal performance from Cocu’s side saw Forest score three goals without reply, seeing Joe Lolley, Albert Adomah and Joao Carvalho find the back of the net.

Having been knocked out of the competition, Derby had chance to bounce back in the league against Forest, travelling back to the City Ground in November.

However, despite an improved performance, Lewis Grabban scored the only goal of the game to secure a 1-0 win for Forest.

Krystian Bielik’s injury

Having been ruled out through suspension after a red card in the win over Charlton in December, Bielik made a return to competitive action for the U23 side against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Polish international was forced off the pitch though and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Arriving at Pride Park last summer, the Polish midfielder has impressed, playing both at centre back and central midfield.

His absence left Phillip Cocu with a problem in both positions, and although the Dutchman has coped, Bielik’s return will be much anticipated.