The 2 worst moments of Bristol City’s 2019/2020 season

Despite an inconsistent second half of the campaign, Bristol City find themselves just one place and one point outside the Championship’s play-off places.

Prior to the festive period, the top-two looked a possibility for the Robins, but four consecutive defeats over Christmas left Lee Johnson’s side 13 points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

City have continued to lack consistency, winning just five of their 12 league games in 2020 and are currently on a five-match winless run.

We’ve looked at TWO moments that Bristol City fans won’t look back on with fond memories….

Defeat to Luton Town

Despite heavier defeats to promotion-chasing West Brom and Brentford later in the calendar, Bristol City’s loss at Luton Town in mid-October remains their worst result of the campaign.

Lee Johnson’s side arrived at Kenilworth Road on a ten-match unbeaten run in the league and hadn’t lost since the opening day.

However, that counted for nothing as the Hatters ran riot, scoring three times in the final 34 minutes, including a stoppage-time own goal from Ashley Williams which compounded a simply disasterous afternoon for the Robins.

FA Cup exit

Having been handed a kind draw in the third-round of the FA Cup at home to League One side Shrewsbury, Bristol City were held to a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate and therefore faced a tricky-encounter at New Meadow ten days later in the replay.

By this time, the fourth-round draw had already been made – with the winners facing a glamour tie at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Despite the incentive of a meeting against the World and European champions, this didn’t stop the Robins from producing a horror performance in Shropshire and were sent crashing out of the competition thanks to Aaron Pierre’s 89th-minute strike from distance.