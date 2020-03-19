The 2 worst moments of Brentford’s 2019/2020 season

Brentford have recovered from a poor start to their campaign and remain on course to finish in the play-off places and mark their final season at Griffin Park with promotion to the Premier League.

The Bees found themselves in the bottom-half of the Championship standings heading into November, but an excellent Christmas and New Year period saw Thomas Frank’s men move into top-six contention.

There hasn’t been many bad days, but we look at TWO moments that Brentford fans will want to forget this season….

Carabao Cup exit

Brentford, who have a poor recent history in the League Cup, were handed an ideal draw in the first-round – with League Two Cambridge United their opponents.

A late Marcus Forss goal looked to have spared the Bees’ blushes after they’d trailed since the 3rd minute, but Frank’s men were unable to find a winner and the tie went straight to penalties.

And Brentford suffered humiliation against a side two leagues below them after both Emiliano Marcondes and Luka Racic missed in the shoot-out and the U’s progressed to the second-round, winning 5-4 on penalties.

Pontus Jansson injury

Prior to Jansson’s injury, Brentford were only six points adrift of second-placed Leeds United and automatic promotion still looked highly possible.

However, since the Swedish international last featured – against QPR in mid-January – the Bees have slipped down to 5th in the Championship table after collecting just 14 points from a possible 30 available, which has virtually ended their top-two hopes.

Jansson was set to return for last Friday’s west London derby against Fulham and should be available when the EFL resumes.