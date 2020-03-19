The 2 worst moments of Bradford City’s 2019/2020 season

On the face of it, it would appear that Bradford City have had a good campaign on the pitch but there have certainly been some mistakes made during the 2019/2020 season.

The Bantams find themselves with a real opportunity to sneak into the play-off places as they currently sit in ninth place, just four points behind Northampton Town, who sit in seventh position. It has been a solid season in terms of regaining stability following the club’s shock relegation from League One last campaign.

Stuart McCall will be looking to motivate his troops during the EFL enforced break and with nine games remaining, the Bradford boss will surely have his sights set on finishing in one of those top-seven spots for an instant return to League One.

However, there have been some crucial mistakes made by people within the club this season. Here are the TWO worst moments of Bradford City’s season…

Eoin Doyle transfer saga

Not many eyebrows were raised when Doyle was allowed to leave Bradford to join fellow League Two side Swindon Town on a season-long loan, but it would turn out to be a disastrous move from the Bantams. Doyle would not look back as he would go on to score 23 goals in 22 games equalling Swindon records for scoring in consecutive games, his form would see him rack up 20 goals by December as he helped fire Swindon to the top of the division at the time.

Meanwhile at Valley Parade, the Bantams were struggling for goals with Clayton Donaldson and James Vaughan being the only ones in the squad to find the net regularly. Bradford were struggling, so when the option to recall Doyle presented itself, they snatched at it.

However, just four games later and the Irishman was heading back down to Wiltshire as he would depart Bradford on a permanent basis and return to the Robins. Doyle has continued to score goals for Swindon, netting a brace in their recent 2-0 win over Scunthorpe United and should they win their game in hand, they will go three points clear at the top of the table with nine games to play.

Failure to sell the club

There were rumblings around the club that there had been talks with interested parties over a potential takeover from current owner Stefan Rupp, however the German businessman wanted at least £10 million to sanction the takeover. An extortionate price for a club who sit in the country’s fourth tier of football who also do not own their stadium nor their training ground.

The attendances are down from last season at Valley Parade with a decrease of 1,166 spectators on average following their relegation into the fourth tier of English football. The decrease in crowds could be for a number of reasons such as the standard of football that they are watching with another possibility being a lack of trust and support for their owners.