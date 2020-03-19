The 2 worst moments of Bolton Wanderers’ 2019/2020 season

Bolton Wanderers have had one of the toughest seasons this year out of all the clubs in the EFL and will be looking towards next year’s campaign already.

Keith Hill’s side have accumulated 14 points so far this campaign which leaves them routed to the very bottom of the Sky Bet League One table, 21 points behind AFC Wimbledon who are currently safe from the drop. It would be fair to say that, although not mathematically true, Wanderers are destined to be playing their football in League Two next season.

The club have gone through turbulent times away from the pitch with numerous takeovers falling through as the club faced a similar fate to Bury. Eventually Football Ventures completed their takeover of the football club in late August to prevent the Trotters from losing their membership in the English Football League.

Points deductions would follow that would leave former manager Phil Parkinson almost a mountain to climb just to overturn the deficit, but he would leave the club before the takeover was complete.

Hill has given it a good attempt since his appointment at Bolton, putting his trust in the youth players already at the club, as well as bringing in some experienced heads to try and prevent relegation.

Bolton supporters will certainly be looking forward to putting the 2019/2020 season well and truly to bed next season. Here are the TWO worst moments of Bolton’s season…

Points deductions

The Trotters were given a 12-point deduction before the start of the campaign after entering administration, this gave the Whites an uphill task in their bid to fight off back-to-back relegations after their 23rd placed finished in the Championship last season. The club entered administration following the failed takeover from Laurence Bassini as well as the adjournment of a winding-up order at a court hearing.

The club were given another five-point deduction over the unfulfilled fixtures against both Brentford last season and Doncaster Rovers at the start of the current season . The fixture against the Bees was not completed due to a host of senior Bolton players going on strike following months of going unpaid with the club struggling down at the bottom of the Championship.

Cancellation of Doncaster clash

As mentioned previously, the club received a further five-point deduction following the unfulfillment of their League One clash against Doncaster that was scheduled to take place during the early weeks of the current campaign. The club postponed the tie amid welfare concerns for their younger players who had been tasked with competing for the first team right at the start of the season. Four of the first six games of the season ended with a five goal swing in favour of the opposition as Bolton were forced to play their academy graduates.

Bolton postponed the tie with just 28 hours notice without the consultation of Doncaster Rovers who sympathised with the situation that their opponents were in. This was just another episode in the saga of Bolton Wanderers this season as the further points deduction only dragged them further away from the sides that they were frantically chasing.