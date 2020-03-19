The 2 worst moments of Blackpool’s 2019/20 season

Blackpool have endured a very challenging time of it in League One since the turn of the year, with the Tangerines having seen their form in the league completely fall away, leaving them heading for a mid-table finish.

The Tangerine’s form over the last few months was summed up by them losing 2-1 at home to relegation threatened Tranmere Rovers in their final game before the EFL suspension, which has left them in 13th place in the table, 14 points adrift of the play-off places.

It was looking like Blackpool could potentially have been set for a much more promising campaign this season than they are in the first half of the season, with Simon Grayson managing to get off to a solid start to the campaign and having them in and around the top six, but their form has seen them fall away since the turn of the year.

Here then, we take a look at the TWO worst moments of Blackpool’s season…

Grayson’s departure following dismal run

Blackpool’s worst moment of the campaign was undoubtedly the form that they were in which led to the club feeling they needed to replace Grayson as manager, with that decision taken after they were beaten 3-2 at home by Gillingham thanks to a last minute winner for the visitors.

That defeat extended Blackpool’s run of form to just one win in 12 matches in all competitions, which had seen a growing number of supporters turn on Grayson, and believing that they needed to be seeing a much more attractive brand of football.

The Tangerines have since gone on to appoint Neil Critchley as the club’s new permanent manager, but the new Blackpool manager has inherited a side with low confidence and it could take some time before he is able to get them picking up three points on a consistent basis once again.

Blackpool’s 3-0 defeat against MK Dons

One of Blackpool’s worst results of the season came back in September when they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by MK Dons at Bloomfield Road, which was one of their biggest losses of the campaign and perhaps highlighted some of the issues that have been exposed more as the months have progressed.

The Tangerines’ struggles to be productive in the final third under Grayson were perhaps highlighted in this game, with Blackpool managing 20 attempts on goal, but only five of those were on target, while their opponents managed to score three goals from half the amount of attempts on goal.

It was a result which Blackpool can reflect on and maybe say they failed to really learn the lessons from that defeat, which ultimately led to the poor run of form they went on at the start of the New Year, which means they will finish in mid-table this term.