The 2 worst moments of Birmingham City’s 2019/20 season

Birmingham City have had a mixed season so far and realistically they are one of a few clubs in the Championship that will have little to play for when the season does resume.

A nine-point gap to the play-offs seems too much to make up with just nine games to play, whilst an eight-point cushion over third from bottom should also ensure Blues don’t get dragged into a relegation battle.

And, the fact they are a mid-table side has been reflected in their performances. At times Blues have looked good, they were on a long unbeaten run earlier this year and Pep Clotet has tried to implement a new style of play.

However, there have been low points too, with Blues losing 14 games in the league this season.

Here we pick out TWO of the worst moments the team have endured over the past seven-and-a-half months…

Losing a 5-4 thriller to Leeds United

On the face of it, losing to the league leaders in a thrilling game isn’t too bad but the manner of this defeat will still be hurting the fans.

Blues came from 2-0 down to get back level, then at 3-2 down and a stoppage time equaliser from Lukas Jutkiewicz looked to have secured a point as the striker made it 4-4.

Yet, there was more drama as a Wes Harding own goal in the 94th minute condemned Blues to defeat. It was a shattering blow during what was a tough spell for the team.

The hammering at Hull

Perhaps the lowest point came just a week prior to the Leeds defeat as they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 at Hull.

Having suffered successive defeats, Blues needed a win and they would have fancied their chances up north against an inconsistent Tigers outfit.

Clotet’s men were way below par though and they fell to a three goal defeat with what was a timid display.