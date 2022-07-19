The 2 Wigan Athletic players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Leam Richardson is preparing his Wigan Athletic squad for life in the Championship this summer.

The Latics earned an impressive title victory last season as the club clinched promotion back to the second division.

It was two campaigns spent in League One for the team before earning their way back to the second tier.

But the aim now will be remaining in the league as they look to maintain their status in the English football pyramid.

The summer has offered the club the opportunity to improve their first team squad.

But here are two players who face an uncertain future with the transfer window in full flow…

Jordan Jones

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World that Scottish outfit Kilmarnock are seeking a move to re-sign Jones this summer.

A loan move is being sought by the club as the 27-year-old looks for an exit from the DW Stadium.

Jones spent three seasons with Kilmarnock before signing with Richardson’s side last summer.

But only nine league appearances in the first half of the season saw him be loaned out to St Mirren in January.

Another exit from the Latics now appears likely, with a season long loan deal having been agreed with the Scottish club.

Jamie McGrath

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is eyeing a move to reunite with Wigan midfielder McGrath this summer.

The 25-year-old only arrived at the club last January on a two-and-a-half year deal from St Mirren, but has struggled for game time in Richardson’s side.

Just two league appearances for the Latics since signing earlier this year has seen the Scottish club take an interest in signing the Irishman.

The pair worked together at St Mirren, with a loan move now being sought this summer in order to do so again.