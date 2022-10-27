The 2 Wigan Athletic players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

It has been something of a return to the Championship for Wigan Athletic after their promotion from League One at the end of last season.

Leam Richardson’s side have taken 19 points from 16 league games so far, leaving them 19th in the Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

While the Latics will no doubt be hoping for an improvement on that as the season goes on, there are some players who have already impressed at The DW Stadium in the past few months.

With the transfer window now moving on to the horizon again, that could see a fair amount of speculation generated around some of those individuals.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Wigan players who could attract plenty of attention in the January transfer window, right here.

Will Keane

One player who has certainly impressed for Wigan since their return to the Championship, is Will Keane.

The attacker has scored six goals and provided two assists in 16 league appearances this season to show he can make an impact upfront at this level, after a prolific return in the Latics’ promotion winning campaign last season.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2023 as well, January could be Wigan’s last chance to receive a fee for a player they deem too good to lose for free, meaning the 29-year-old should be an appealing target for a number of clubs.

Thelo Aasgaard

Having come up through the youth ranks at Wigan in recent years, Aasgaard is now starting to make a real name for himself at senior level.

The 20-year-old has already made 63 first-team appearances for the Latics, scoring six goals in that time, a number of which have been stunning late winners – including one at Luton earlier this season.

His ability to do that, and to get his side on the front foot when it comes to his all-round play, ought to be something that attracts plenty of attention going into January, especially given that with plenty of time left in his career to improve, he is a player who could become a valuable asset, that clubs will surely want to win the race for.