The 2 West Brom players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

After a bit of an up and down season last year, West Brom managed to secure a tenth place finish by the end of the season.

However, sitting eight points from the play-off spots, the Baggies will feel they still have plenty of work to do as they target a push for promotion next season.

This summer is Steve Bruce’s first as West Brom manager and the boss has done some solid business so far in preparation for the new season.

However, with the new campaign quickly approaching, there is sure to be more that the manager wants to do and with that in mind, here we take a look at the West Brom players who face uncertain futures at the Hawthorns.

Callum Robinson

Earlier this summer, The Athletic reported that Robinson was one of the players that would be available for transfer this summer suggesting a move away from the Hawthorns was on the cards.

Since then Ryan Lowe, manager of the player’s former club Preston North End has said that he would be interested in gaining the player’s services for the new season if he was available.

However, this has led Steve Bruce to respond to these comments and suggest that Robinson does have a place at Albion under him after all as he told Birmingham Live: “I’m sure there are a lot who like him, but so do I.”

Therefore, whether or not we will see Robinson in a Baggies shirt next season is yet to be seen as it seems the club aren’t 100% sure themselves whether his future lies at West Brom.

Dara O’Shea

Despite making a limited number of appearances for West Brom last season due to an ankle injury, Football League World brought you an exclusive report that Burnley are interested in recruiting Dara O’Shea for the new season.

With Nathan Collins having left Turf Moor for a return to the Premier League, Vincent Kompany is keen on O’Shea as his replacement.

So far this summer Burnley have shown they’re not afraid to spend money to get the players they want and whilst the defender would probably be used by Bruce a fair amount next season, with him entering the last year of his contract at the Hawthorns, you could also see him leaving if the right offer came in for his services.