The 2 West Brom players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

West Bromwich Albion will be determined to make the perfect start to life under the guidance of their new head coach Carlos Corberan on Saturday when they take on Sheffield United.

Corberan was handed over the reins at The Hawthorns earlier this week as he was appointed on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Given that the Baggies are currently 23rd in the Championship standings, they will need to step up their performance levels over the coming months in order to avoid the risk of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Blades, we have decided to take a look at two West Brom players who could potentially attract interest from elsewhere in the January transfer window.

Check them out below!

Reyes Cleary

A product of West Brom’s youth academy, Reyes Cleary was recently given the opportunity to feature at senior level for the club following Steve Bruce’s departure.

The forward made cameo appearances against Reading and Bristol City before watching on from the substitutes bench for last Saturday’s defeat to Millwall.

Currently excelling at youth level, Cleary has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in the five games that he has participated in for the Under-23’s in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

An incredibly exciting prospect, the 18-year-old is likely to attract a great deal of interest from teams in lower divisions who could potentially sign him on a short-term loan deal.

Instead of featuring for the Under-23’s for the remainder of the campaign, a temporary exit from The Hawthorns could be beneficial for Cleary’s career as he may be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to West Brom.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Whereas many of West Brom’s players have underperformed this season, Taylor Gardner-Hickman has been a notable exception.

Particularly impressive during Albion’s victory over Reading earlier this month, the 20-year-old scored a goal and provided an assist in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.55.

If Gardner-Hickman goes on to thrive under the guidance of Corberan in the coming months, he could emerge as a potential target for other clubs.

Capable of playing as a defender and as a midfielder, Gardner-Hickman’s versatility is an asset for the Baggies.

Given that Gardner-Hickman’s contract is set to run until 2026, West Brom will be in no rush to sell him and thus it may take a huge offer from elsewhere to test their resolve in the New Year.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 24 HARVEY BARNES LEICESTER BRENTFORD