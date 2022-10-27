The 2 Watford players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Watford have endured a mixed start to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Hornets are already on their second manager of the campaign, with Slaven Bilic having replaced Rob Edwards at the helm.

The Croatian has the team sitting 10th in the table heading into the weekend’s latest round of fixtures.

But it could yet be another busy transfer window ahead in January, with Bilic potentially looking to mark his stamp on the first team squad.

Here are two Watford players who are most likely to attract transfer interest during the winter window…

Ismaila Sarr

The Senegal international was the subject of intense transfer speculation during the summer, with a move to Aston Villa collapsing at the final stages.

While it was reported that contract talks were set to commence between the club and player, there have been no developments on this in recent months.

Perhaps that is with a view to allowing him to leave in January, as there is no doubt that he will continue to attract interest from Premier League clubs.

He is the team’s current top scorer in the league, having bagged five goals from 12 games.

Joao Pedro

There was also a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Pedro during the summer window following a promising season in the top flight.

The Brazilian did sign a new contract in the meantime, keeping him at Vicarage Road until 2028.

However, his performances in the second division highlight his talent, and there is no doubt that clubs are still keeping track of him.

The new contract has only increased his value, which could see Watford being tempted into a sale if they receive a big enough offer.