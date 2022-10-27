The 2 Swansea City players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

It has been an impressive Championship season so far for Swansea City.

After initially making a slow start to the campaign, things have now picked up for Russell Martin’s side, who have now won seven of their last eight games.

That has propelled them into the top six in the table, leading to some talk of a possible promotion push for the Welsh club.

However, that is also likely to attract attention in a number of their players, with it now little more than two months until clubs can strengthen again when the transfer window reopens.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken at look at two Swansea players who look likely to receive plenty of attention in January, right here.

Joel Piroe

Piroe enjoyed an excellent debut campaign with Swansea last season, scoring 22 goals and providing six assists in 45 Championship games for the club.

That inevitably led to plenty of speculation around his future during the summer transfer window, and although he did remain at Swansea, there were claims that the striker’s representatives will not negotiate a new deal with the club, with his current contract expiring in the summer 0f 2024.

As a result, with plenty of clubs in need of a striker, there could be some who are once again tempted to try their luck with a move for Piroe, given the clear threat in front of goal he can provide.

Michael Obafemi

Obafemi was another striker whose impressive debut campaign with the Swans attracted interest during the window, with Burnley making multiple bids for the former Southampton man.

That even saw manager Russell Martin elect to leave the Ireland international out of the squad during the early part of this season, suggesting the 22-year-old did have his head turned by that speculation.

As a result, clubs may feel they can put pressure on Swansea by making bids for Obafemi, and in doing so open the door for them to secure the services of a high quality and proven goalscorer, meaning he may be another in demand come the turn of the year.