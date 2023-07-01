Sunderland will be eager to get the new Championship campaign underway following what was an excellent 2022/23 season back in the second tier.

The Black Cats managed to secure a play-off spot but were eventually edged out by eventual winner Luton Town, during a time where squad depth was being tested to its max.

The Wearside side have made a rather electric start to the summer transfer window, welcoming four players, all under the age of 21, to The Stadium of Light, ahead of what the Sunderland fans will be hoping is a real go at promotion.

Whilst we wait to see how the Black Cats fare up during the early stages of the next Championship season, here, we take a look at two Sunderland players who will be striving to prove their worth...

Which Sunderland players will be eager to prove their worth during the 2023/24 Championship season?

Jewison Bennette

Jewison Bennette will be eager to secure even more game time in Sunderland colours next season, with the 19-year-old managing 236 minutes of second tier action last time out.

Certainly, an exciting talent, as evidenced during his World Cup campaign with Costa Rica, where he displayed a few moments of excitement on the biggest stage of them all.

Suffering an injury that kept him out of the last couple of months of last season, the exciting creative talent will be striving to get more regular minutes next season and gain even more experience in the Championship.

He is a player with an incredibly high potential and whilst Sunderland will not look to rush his progression, you get the feeling that there could be a bigger part for Bennette to play in the upcoming season.

Jobe Bellingham

Following his move from Birmingham City, talented midfielder Jobe Bellingham will be eager to be a part of the exciting first-team squad that is being assembled at Sunderland.

Bellingham featured 22 times in the Championship last time out, with five of those appearances coming in the form of starts.

The younger brother of Jude Bellingham, who has recently arrived at Real Madrid for a fee close to the £100 million mark, Jobe also comes with an incredibly high ceiling and a level of excitement about what he can immediately do.

It remains to be seen what the initial plan will be for the 17-year-old but it would be no surprise if he is trusted at senior level at a club that have offered lots of first-team football to rising talents.